SOCCER

A breakaway goal finished by Nacer Chadli in the fourth minute of added time saw Belgium set up a World Cup quarter final with Brazil.

The West Brom midfielder completed a remarkable Belgium comeback in Rostov last night.





Trailing Japan by 2-goals to nil, Belgium would eventually run out 3-2 winners.

Manager Roberto Martinez paid tribute to his players for pulling off such a big comeback:

Colombia are hopeful that James Rodriguez will be fit to face England this evening.

The influential playmaker limped out of Thursday’s win over Senegal with a calf injury.

But after being sent for an M-R-I on Saturday, it appears that Rodriguez suffered minor swelling but no serious injury.

England are set to welcome back the likes of Harry Kane for the game at the Spartak Stadium which gets underway at 7.

=

Another pair of the so-called unfancied sides have a shot at making the quarter finals this afternoon.

Sweden take on Switzerland in St. Petersburg, where kick off is at 3 o’clock, Irish time.

TENNIS

The two number one players in the world both grace Centre Court at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Rafa Nadal opens his campaign against Israel’s Dudi Sela.

While women’s top seed Simona Halep faces Kurumi Nara of Japan.

Serena Williams marked her first Wimbledon appearance since the 2016 final with a straight-sets win over Arantxa Rus.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell has officially withdrawn from qualifying for this month’s Open Championship.

The 2-time US Open Champion was left without his own equipment after his bag went missing as he flew into Manchester after the French Open.

McDowell says he couldn’t give 100% playing without his own clubs.

He says he’s now turning his attention to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which kicks off in Ballyliffin on Thursday.

RACING

Brighton off at 2 with the going: Firm-good to firm in places

Hamilton starts at 2.15 with the going: Good to firm

Evening races, Chepstow starts at quarter past 6 with the going good to firm

And Straford begins at 6.30 with the going good to firm-good in places