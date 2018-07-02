SOCCER

Mohamed Salah’s signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool – the length of which hasn’t been revealed.

The deal is likely to put off any potential buyers – with Barcelona recently reported to be interested.





Salah scored 44 goals in his debut season at Anfield and was named both the PFA and Football Writers’ Association’s player of the year.

Russia pulled off the shock of the World Cup so far by knocking out Spain in the last-16.

They won 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 1-all following extra-time.

Croatia also needed penalty kicks to progress, neither they nor Denmark could find a winner in extra time as it ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Ivan Rakitic scored the decisive penalty for Croatia as they won their shootout 3 – 2 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

The Round of 16 continues today.

Five time winners Brazil face Mexico who are aiming to reach the last 8 for the first time since 1986.

Marcelo won’t be in the Brazilian starting 11, he hasn’t recovered fully from an injury he picked up in the win over Serbia.

Kick off is at 3.

At 7, Group G winners Belgium put their 100% record on the line against the only remaining Asian side in the competition – Japan.

GAELIC GAMES

The last All-Ireland Football Championship qualifier draw of the year takes place later this morning.

Kildare, Armagh, Monaghan and Tyrone are on one side of the draw with Roscommon, Cork, Fermanagh and Laois in the other.

The winners will qualify for the Super 8’s.

Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly made his long awaited return to action last night – as he lined out for Donegal Boston in the Boston Senior Football Championship.

Connolly has transferred to the US club from St Vincent’s for the summer, and played his first game for the side against Connemara Gaels last night.

The 5 time All-Ireland winner scored 2 points as Donegal Boston ran out 4-13 to 1-8 winners.

Cork are celebrating their second Munster Hurling triumph in as many years.

They came from 8 points down to claim a narrow 2 point win over Clare at Semple Stadium yesterday.

The result sends Cork through to the semi finals of the All-Ireland Championship.

Clare are through to the quarter finals – they’ll play either Westmeath or Wexford.

Semple Stadium will play host to the Leinster Hurling Final replay of Kilkenny and Galway next Sunday at 3pm.

Galway looked set to secure back to back titles yesterday as they led by 3 points late on in Croke Park.

But late scores from John Donnelly, Enda Morrissey, and TJ Reid helped Kilkenny to earn an 0-18 to 0-18 draw.

TENNIS

Roger Federer kicks off the defence of his mens singles title at Wimbledon this afternoon on centre court.

He begins his quest to win a record extending 9th championship against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

That’s followed by the meeting of women’s second seed Caroline Wozniacki and American Varvara Lepchenko.

Andy Murray yesterday confirmed he’ll play no part in this years Championships.

The Scot says he did “everything” he could to be fit after hip surgery – but the tournament’s come too soon for him.

CYCLING

Cycling’s world governing body is indicating it’ll explain its position on the status of Chris Froome in the coming week, amid reports race organisers want him out of this year’s Tour de France.

He’s being investigated by the UCI after double the allowed level of a legal asthma drug was found in his system during his Tour of Spain win last year.

He’s allowed to continue racing – as an appeal over the doping case is ongoing, and Team Sky says he’s done nothing wrong.

Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) has won the Elite Road Race title at the Cycling Ireland National Championships in Sligo. The 170km course was tackled by over 120 of Ireland’s best riders, with ten laps of a tough circuit taking its toll. Darnell Moore (Team Caldwell Cycles) won the silver medal ahead of Mark Downey (Team Wiggins) who won bronze.

The young Team Caldwell Cycles racer also picked up the U23 title, with Downey and defending champion Michael O’Loughlin (Team Wiggins) rounding off the podium.

Earlier today Lara Gillespie (Scott Orwell Wheelers) was crowned Junior Women’s Champion in a two-rider sprint for gold. Castlebar Cycling Club’s Maeve Gallagher won the silver medal, with Gabriella Homer (Cycle Team Onform) winning bronze.

In the elite men’s race a strong group was established in the early laps, including many of the top professional riders. On the seventh lap a select group of four pushed ahead establishing a significant lead over the next group on the road including Dunne, Moore, Jamie Blanchfield (Team Viner Carepack Pactimo) and Robert Jon McCarthy (JLT Condor).

With two laps to go Dunne and Moore drove on increasing the gap. The Aqua Blue Sport racer made his intention clear in the last lap, digging deep to establish a solo lead on the final lap, crossing the line a minute clear of Moore to win his first National Title.

“I’m super, super proud,” said an emotional Dunne after the race. “I can’t really believe it, it’s been an up and down year. This last month I was just fighting for form and getting better and better each week, so I kind of knew I had a good chance of pulling it off today. My legs felt good today, and I just had to be tactically aware.”

Last year Dunne came close to pulling off the win and was happy to finally top the podium after a tough season – “I had a lot of good people around me telling me not to give up, and to keep on working. This year I feel a bit stronger again. I was never going to let it slip again this year, I’m just chuffed.”

Speaking after his elite silver medal ride and National U23 title Moore said – “it was a hard day out, I was up the road really in every move today, I kept on making the moves – I won the U23 jersey today, so I’m happy with that.”

Speaking after winning her Junior Road Racing National Title Gillespie described a hard race – “it was hard! I pushed hard on the hill every time, it was fast – we weren’t just going around – we pushed it.”

The junior race saw a select group of three make a move on the climb early on, with the pace whittling down to Gallagher and the first-year junior who worked together keeping the pace high.

Gillespie said “We were just alternating at the front, and then it came to the last hill and she (Gallagher) attacked, I got back on and she attacked again I got back on – we came to the line. Then we played cat and mouse, and I managed to just catch her, but it was tight!”

BASKETBALL

There were huge celebrations in San Marino as the Ireland senior men’s team stormed home to a podium finish with an 86-66 point victory over Gibraltar in the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries bronze-medal game.

Today’s clash saw a superb performance from the Irish, with Taiwo Badmus putting in an exceptional performance with 19 points, including two spectacular slam dunks to lead the Irish to victory. Indeed, Badmus was later named on the tournament All Star five team by FIBA – much to the delight of the large home support.

Ireland got off to a rapid start, with Badmus and Travis Black getting some big scores on the board, and Keelan Cairns and Ciaran Roe adding two big three-pointers to take an early 19-12 lead at the end of the quarter.

Pete Strickland’s men hit cruise control in the second quarter, with key scores from Badmus, Jordan Blount and Adrian O’Sullivan building the lead further, to have a 46-25 point cushion at the half.

Gibraltar made every effort to claw back the lead in the second half, with their star man Miguel Ortega Amusco on form from behind the three-point line, but the Irish were not going to be knocked off the podium and cruised home to a 20-point win in the end.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Pete Strickland stated: “The commitment we’ve got from our players is immense and their sacrifice has been incredible. It’s especially nice to end the tournament on a high note like this.”

Back home in Cork meanwhile there was disappointment for the Ireland senior women’s team as they fell to Cyprus 75-82 in the 5/6th place classification game. Despite holding a 44-39 point lead at half-time, a shakey third quarter from the Irish allowed the visitors back into the game and it finished all square (62-62) going into the last. Big defense and some big scores from the girls in green were just not enough as momentum swung in favour of Cyprus down the stretch and they pushed on through to win out 75-82 in the end.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Mark Scannell said: “I’m very disappointed after today’s game, of course, but I want to compliment the girls for all of their hard work over the last two years. We have tried to put the best performances we could on here and we were unlucky at times, but that’s the way it goes.

“I felt we played some really good basketball at times, but perhaps lacked a bit of experience when we needed it.”

The Ireland senior men’s 3×3 team meanwhile just lost out to Spain in the last hour, 21-13, in an absolutely thrilling clash in Romania. The lads now go into classification stages.

One of the best basketball players in the world, LeBron James, is making a big-money move to LA Lakers.

The 4 time MVP is joining on a four-year contract worth 131 million euro.

It’s the longest deal he’s signed since joining Miami Heat in 2010.

James became a free agent yesterday after a second spell at Cleveland Cavaliers.

MOTORSPORT

Dubliner Derek Tohill, the former double European Rallycross Touring car champion, qualified his Parts for Cars Ford Fiesta in eighth position in Saturday’s heats of the Swedish round at Holjes, heading into yesterday’s third round of this year’s series.

However, his hopes of advancing to the final were dashed when a stewards’ decision demoted him in the results of the fourth qualifying heat, denying him a place in the semi-finals and leaving him down in fourteenth position in the European Supercar points table. His teammate Peter McGarry made it to the quarter finals in the Touring car section on his European debut, driving an older Fiesta previously used by Tohill.

Kilkenny’s Ian White, the reigning Hewison National and Munster Autotest champion, was the clear winner of the Cork MC Premier Autoparts Munster round at Fermoy, 24 seconds clear of Martin Walsh, with Liam Croston close behind in third place.

GOLF

Tiger Woods enjoyed his second best finish of the year yesterday at the Quicken Loans National.

He took a share of 4th on 11 under par after carding a final round of 66.

Francesco Molinari won by 8 shots on 21 under.

Waterford’s Seamus Power finished in a tie for 53rd on level par.