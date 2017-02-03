GOLF

A back injury’s forced Tiger Woods to pull out before his second round at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The 14-time Major champion’s just returned from 17 months away following back

surgery.

He endured a difficult first round in Dubai, shooting a five-over par 77, twelve shots off the lead.

Matt Kuchar returned from a seven-week break to shoot a seven-under opening round of 64 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

It gives him a a one-stroke lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele.

Kuchar feels he could have shot an even lower score http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kuchar.mp3

Shane Lowry is two-under into today’s second round with Padraig Harrington one-over.

GAELIC GAMES

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has opted to keep Sean Cavanagh in reserve for their Division One Football League opener against Roscommon on Sunday.

Cavanagh is named on a bench that also includes goalkeeper Niall Morgan with Harte opting instead to put Mickey O’Neill between the sticks.

Ronan McNamee, Tiernan McCann and Johnny Munroe come into the defence and Darren McCurry and Cathal McShane into the forwards as part of six changes from the team that lined out in the Dr McKenna Cup Final.

Rory Beggan will keep goal for Monaghan against Mayo at McHale Park tomorrow.

He returns to the side at the expense of Conor Forde.

Manager Malachy O’Rourke has been boosted by the return to fitness of key forward Conor McManus who is able to start at left-corner-forward.

BOXING

The National Stadium hosts the beginning stages of the National Elite Men’s and Women’s Championships later.

World silver medallist Kellie Harrington will be the favourite to succeed Katie Taylor as women’s lightweight champion.

While Rio Olympians Joe Ward, David Oliver Joyce and Steven Donnelly are back to defend their titles.

SOCCER

Spanish soccer expert Graham Hunter says it’s becoming increasingly likely that Manchester United will sign Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The French forward signed a contract through to 2021 at Atlético Madrid last summer – with a 100 million Euro buy-out clause.

Atléti have struggled this season and manager Diego Simeone could also be on his way out this summer.

With the club also looking to fund their new stadium, Hunter feels the time could be coming for United to sign Griezmann http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/scorpions.mp3

Brighton remain just a point clear at the top of the Championship.

They had a night to forget at Huddersfield – losing 3-1 and having a player sent-off in the second-half.

The win moved the home side to within 7 points of the automatic promotion places – though they stay fifth.

At 7.45 tonight in the Championship Sheffield Wednesday aim for a return to the play-off spots when they go to Wigan – who can move out of the relegation zone with a victory.

Cameroon completed the line-up for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations last night.

They beat Ghana 2-nil to set-up a clash with Egypt on Sunday.