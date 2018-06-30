RACING

Aidan O’Brien will saddle four runners in today’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, with Newmarket 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior spearheading the bid to provide the Ballydoyle maestro with a 13th victory in the race.

The champion trainer already holds the record of 12 wins, with Capri providing him with Derby glory last year, but the Tipperary team will be hoping that the favourite ridden by Ryan Moore can bounce back from a below par fourth in the Investec Derby at Epsom earlier this month.





They will face a strong British challenge from Mark Johnston’s Dee Ex Bee, who finished second in the Epsom Classic, as well from Kildare’s own Mick Halford who sends recent Group 3 winner Platinum Warrior into battle. Joseph O’Brien chases his first Irish Classic with Latrobe, who will be ridden by his brother Donnacha.

Elsewhere on the quality-filled card, the Ballydoyle pair of Land Force and Van Beethoven look set to dominate the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes, though Ger Lyons’ Invasion Day and Fozzy Stack’s Highland Fortune could prove talented sorts for the future. The valuable two-year-old contest over six furlongs goes to post at 4.35.

Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary-based trainer Denis Hogan sends out stable flag-bearer on the Flat Allegio in the Listed Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Celebration Stakes at 3.25. The Raymond Treacy-owned five-year-old will attempt to turn the tables on Jim Bolger’s Zorion, who denied Hogan’s charge by a head earlier this month at Leopardstown.

Racing gets underway at the Curragh at 1.40pm and the going is currently good-to-firm, with watering set to continue during the warm weather.

Des Scahill will call his last Irish Derby at The Curragh today.

He is to retire from his commentary duties later this year after a 47 year career, with Kerry’s Jerry Hannon to take over as the main racecourse commentator in Ireland.

We already knew that the Jarlath Fahey-trained Sea The Lion was as tough as nails, but he brought it to a new level with a hard-fought victory in the feature Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ragusa Handicap at the Curragh on Friday evening.

Locking horns again with old rival Gustavus Vassa having touched him off in the Cork Derby two weeks ago, he again prevailed as the two fought out a terrific battle in the final furlong, with Ronan Whelan’s mount again prevailing, this time by a head. Connections are now keen to have a crack at the Ebor Handicap at York in August.

SOCCER

The World Cup round of 16 gets underway this afternoon with 4 sides competing for a place in the quarter finals of the competition.

France and Argentina are the first teams out – they meet at 3.

The French are undefeated in the competition so far and topped their group, while Argentina needed a last minute goal from Marcus Rojo to progress to the knockout stages.

Argentina have beaten France in each of the pair’s two previous World Cup meetings.

At 7, Uruguay and European Champions Portugal face off for a place in the last 8.



In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, The sole game in the top flight takes place at the Showgrounds this evening, where Sligo Rovers play host to Waterford.

Rovers will be aiming to break a run of 4 games without a win at home, while Waterford are looking for their first win on the road in 5.

Dundalk snatched a late win against Cork last evening to climb to the top of the S-S-E Airticity League Premier Division.

The game look destined to finish in a draw heading into injury time with the scoreline level at 1-1.

In the 92nd minute Ronan Murray swung in a cross, which Sean McLoughlin was unfortunate to send into the back of his own net.

That goal allowed Dundalk to seal a 2-1 victory, to send them 2 points clear of the Leesiders at the top of the table.

Kevin Devaney scored the only goal of the game as Bohemians enjoyed a 1 – 0 win over Dublin rivals St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Shamrock Rovers remain 4th after beating Derry City 2-0.

Limerick broke a run of 5 games without a win by defeating Bray Wanderers 2-1.

In the First Division, Drogheda United beat Cobh 2-1 to move within 4 points of top spot.

The league leaders UCD fell to a 5-1 loss to Longford Town.

Meanwhile, there were also wins for Shelbounre, Finn Harps and Wexford.

CRICKET

Ireland cricket captain Gary Wilson says there are lessons to be learned from their T20 series loss to India.

India claimed a comfortable 2 – 0 series win by beating Ireland by 143 runs in Malahide tooday.

The visitors had set Ireland a target of 214 to chase earlier, with Ireland getting bowled out for 70.

Gary Wilson feels taking on the worlds best cricketers will greatly benefit the team:

GAELIC GAMES

Following a week of controversy, Kildare will welcome Mayo to St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge for their All-Ireland football qualifier.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists rallied late on to beat Tipperary in the previous round, while the lilywhites also had to battle to the end to see off Longford.

Mayo make 1 change with Diarmuid O’Connor coming in at midfield, while Paddy Brophy and Johnny Byrne both come in to the Kildare starting 15.

Throw in is at 7.

Also today, Leitrim face Monaghan, Tyrone go to Cavan and Armagh host Clare.

Galway have named their team to face Kilkenny in this Sunday’s leinster Hurling Final.

The Tibesmen make 3 changes as Adrian Tuohy, Johnny Coen and Joe Canning return to the starting 15.

Clare have named an unchanged starting line up for this Sunday’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final with Cork.

Seadna Morey was a doubt to start after picking up a dead leg – he starts among the half backs

Patrick O’Connor captains the side the full back line.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 2pm.

Kildare defeated Offaly by 3-14 to 2-5 to book their place in the final of the Leinster minor football championsip.

They’ll play either Meath or Dublin, who meet in the other semi final this evening.

BASKETBALL

The Ireland senior men’s team are firmly focused on Norway, as they prepare for a big semi-final showdown in San Marino this afternoon.

The boys in green finished second in Group B at the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries this week, following a win over Andorra in their final group game, but now face the much-fancied and tournament favourite Norway in the semi-final clash.

Norway cruised through Group A, winning out by 40 points over hosts San Marino, running out 35-point winners over Gibraltar and 16 point winners over Moldova to see them top their group.

Ireland will undoubtedly relish the underdog label though, and head coach Pete Strickland and his squad are ready for a big challenge on the boards tomorrow.

“Norway are as well drilled a team as we’ve seen in this tournament,” Coach Strickland said. “They’re very fast, and have shooters at all three guard positions. They are a very good team and now, we’ve got to figure out a way to slow them down a bit.”

In the Women’s European Championships in Cork meanwhile, Mark Scannell and his squad are hoping to keep charging on from their big win over Cyprus at the Mardyke Arena UCC last night, as they face Moldova in their first classification game at 4pm tomorrow.

Moldova finished bottom of Group A and are still chasing their first win of the tournament, but Coach Scannell and his squad are firmly focused on the tie.

“We want to build on last night’s win, freshen things up a little bit and try to get more from the entire panel,” he said. “Four games in five days is tough, and we hope to finish the tournament now with two more wins.”

It was a tough day on the court for the Ireland senior women’s 3×3 team in France, as they lost both of their opening group games in this year’s FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup qualifiers.

Drawn in a strong group that includes many of the competition’s top seeds, Ireland were right up against it from the off, facing one of the favourites, Ukraine, in their opening game. A tough and physical clash followed, with Ukraine running out comprehensive 21-3 point winners in the end.

Up next for the Irish was a clash with fifth seed, Poland. The Polish used their height to their advantage, driving hard under the boards against a smaller Irish team and, despite the best efforts of the women in green, they finished on the wrong side of a 21-6 result.