SOCCER

England will take on Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday after losing 1-nil to Belgium at the World Cup last night.

A superb second-half strike from Adnan Januzaj was the winner in a battle of two much changed teams in Kaliningrad.





As Group G winners Belgium face a long trek to Rostov for a last 16 meeting with Japan.

They are now in the same side of the draw as Brazil, France and Portugal.

Manager Roberto Martinez says they must take every game as it comes http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/inez.mp3

The S-S-E Airticity League Premier Division returns from its summer break this evening.

Just a point separates leaders Cork City and Dundalk ahead of their meeting at Oreil Park.

Shamrock Rovers welcome Derry City to Tallaght

There is a Dublin derby at Dalymount Park, with St Patrick’s Athletic the visitors to Bohemians.

Limerick entertain Bray Wanderers.

BASKETBALL

There was double delight for Ireland as the Ireland senior men’s and women’s teams drove home to victory in their respective FIBA European Championship for Small Countries group games.

The men’s team pipped Andorra to a semi-final spot this, as they ran out 63-56 point winners in their final group clash in San Marino. It wasn’t an easy victory for the Irish, despite leading 34-16 at half time, as a late, late comeback from Andorra saw the gap closed back to two points with just over a minute to go. Ireland pulled through though thanks to captain Ciaran Roe, who performed excellently in the dying stages to see them through to Saturday’s semi-final.

Big performances from Jordan Blount, Taiwo Badmus and Lorcan Murphy were the highlights for the Irish, with Blount having a 15-point first quarter to gain Ireland a comfortable cushion, and Badmus, Murphy and Travis Black chipped in with big scores throughout to keep them leading well, 52-34, going into the last.

It was the fourth and final quarter though where it got very nervy for the Irish though. Momentum swung in favour of Andorra early on, as some big scores from their talisman Guillem Colom closed the gap somewhat. They then went on a run of unanswered scores to bring Ireland’s lead right down to two points, and the Irish went from cruising comfortably to under severe pressure. An intense, final two minutes followed, but Roe settled the nerves adding two vital points from the free throw line followed by a clutch drive to the basket to secure the victory – and a semi final spot – for Ireland, 63-56.

In Cork meanwhile, Mark Scannell and the senior women’s team had the crowd in full voice at the Mardyke Arena UCC as they ran out winners over Cyprus, 73-54, in brilliant fashion. In what was the team’s final group game, the Irish stood tall on their home court despite coming off the back of two tough defeats against Norway and Luxembourg earlier in the week.

A huge team display saw many stand out stars for the Irish, with Sarah Woods, Fiona O’Dwyer, Aine McKenna, Claire Rockall and Grainne Dwyer all sharing a big spread of the scoring, while huge defense from Amy Waters of local club Brunell was one of the big highlights for the home crowd.

A tough opening quarter saw nothing between the sides, as they matched each other score for score, before Ireland took a slender two-point lead to the bench (16-14). Tough defense and some great ball movement saw Ireland begin to hit their stride in the second, with Sarah Woods dazzling and Claire Rockall and Fiona O’Dwyer putting up some big scores. A huge buzzer beater from Woods at the end of the quarter sent the team into the dressing room on a high, leading 32-26.

Momentum stayed with the Irish in the early stages of the third, and despite the threat of Eleni Oikonomidou and Petra Orlovic for Cyprus, Ireland continued to stand strong and led the way 48-39 going into the last. A huge 25-point quarter from the Irish followed, with Edel Thornton and Sorcha Tiernan both chipping in with scores and ‘olé, olé, olé’ was a welcome sound ringing out around the Mardyke as Ireland closed out the game to win 73-54 in the end.

The schedule for the 2018 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries for this Saturday, June 30th, has officially been announced following the culmination of the group games at the Mardyke Arena UCC in Cork.

Hosts Ireland will tip off at 4pm on Saturday against Moldova in their first classification game of the weekend, while Cyprus and Gibraltar will go head-to-head in the other classification game.

The two semi-finals have also been set, with winners of Group A Denmark facing Group B runners-up, Norway at 6.15pm, while Luxembourg – who topped Ireland’s Group B – will face Malta in the second semi-final at 8.30pm.

CRICKET

The Irish team will be hoping for better result in the second match of their Twenty 20 series against India in Malahide this afternoon.

Wednesday’s opening match ended with a 76 run defeat for the home side.

County Kerry cricket club today begins training for kids.

It’s on from 4.30 to 6.

TENNIS

Andy Murray will be hoping to avoid the top seeds when the draw’s made for Wimbledon this morning.

The two-time champion’s ranked 156 in the world after making his comeback from hip surgery – so he could face players like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal early on.

Former British number one Greg Rusedski tells Sky Sports News, Murray will just be happy he’s playing again after nearly a year out injured http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/greg.mp3



CYCLING

The Sligo sun shone down on Ireland’s best testers on Time Trial Day at the Cycling Ireland Road National Championships. In the race against the clock Ryan Mullen (Trek Segafredo) and Kelly Murphy (Chapter 2) dominated the elite categories on the 35km course. Titles were also contested in Handcycling, Paracycling solo bikes, Tandem cycling and the U23 Men’s and Junior Men’s Time Trial events.

In the elite men’s race Mullen’s time of 40.59 was over 2 minutes faster than silver medallist Marcus Christie (Performance SBR). Bronze went to Paul Kennedy from Newcastle West Cycling Club.

“I’m really proud to retain my title,” Mullen said after the race, “I felt there was a bit of pressure on me. Marcus – he’s a dark horse, he’s so strong. I’m obviously really happy to retain my title, and my team will be really proud as well.”

Mullen recently competed in the Giro d’Italia and felt the benefit today – “I found the course okay, but to be fair, I just spent a month riding the mountains in Italy so nothing fazes me too much but it was more the heat today. It was really hot today, it was like Doha all over again, and more a case of not blowing your doors on the first lap!”

In the elite women’s race Murphy bettered her silver medal from last year, by taking the title in a time of 47.17, over a minute clear of silver medallist Eileen Burns (Ballymena Road Club). Eve McCrystal (Garda Cycling Club) was 22 seconds adrift, settling for bronze.

After the race a pleased Murphy said – “I came with a plan – it’s quite a fast course, it looks hilly from the profile, but after riding the course, I knew it would be fast and quite consistent so you can hold a steady power.”

The heat was significant – “The heat knackered all those plans, so it was just a case of getting your head down and going as far as you could. It was a really sweltering hot day today.”

In the U23 Men’s Time Trial Michael O’Loughlin (Team Wiggin) defended his title in a time of 42.54, seven seconds faster than silver medallist Conn McDunphy (Holdsworth Pro Racing). The Bronze medal went to Xeno Young (Powerhouse Sport) in a time 43.58, who is competing in his first year in the U23 ranks.

Ben Healey (Zappi RT) won the Junior Men’s title in a time of 44.32 ahead of Aaron Doherty (NRPT) and Breandan Flannagan (Powerhouse Sport).

In the Paracycling events Declan Slevin (Rosemount CC) defended his Handcycling H1 – H5 title ahead of newcomer Gary O’Reilly (Laois CTC) – Seamus Wall (Barrow CC) won Bronze.

World Bronze medallist on the track Ronan Grimes (Scott Orwell Wheelers) won the Paracycling Solo C1 – C5 17.5km race ahead of Chris Burns (Banbridge CC) and Stephen Workman (Ballymena RC).

The tandem pairing of Peter Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane CC) and Seán Hahessy (Team Viner Caremark Pactimo) stomped home first in the Paracycling/Tandem championship event ahead of Comeragh CC’s Damien Vereker and Dermot Radford. Paralympic and double World Champion Katie-George Dunlevy (Crawley Wheelers) rounded off the podium with her pilot Neill Delahaye (FIXX Rouleurs).

RACING

On a weekend when Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore and some of the leading lights in the weighroom will be in action at the Curragh, the stars of the future have been provided with an opportunity to shine in the Apprentice Derby (7.10).

Jim Bolger, renowned for being as good at bringing on riders as he is at training racehorses, is represented by Vocal Resurgence and Dawn Hoofer, who will be ridden by the stable’s claiming riders Willie Byrne and Gavin Ryan respectively.

Jarlath Fahey and Ronan Whelan will never forget Jennies Jewel. A fantastic dual-purpose mare, she delivered on one of the greatest stages of all two seasons ago, when running out a game winner of the Ascot Stakes.

When Jennies Jewel was retired, Fahey would have been forgiven if he thought a horse like that would be hard to come across again, but in Sea The Lion, the trainer has a new stable star.

Winner of the Cork Derby last month, Sea The Lion will be bidding to make it back-to-back successes in the €50,000 handicap (7.45).

Jim Bolger is making a habit of winning the 1m2f handicap (8.20) and is chasing his fifth straight success in the race with Active Approach.

Since winning this contest in 2014 with Chance To Dance, Bolger has followed up with Algonquin (2015), Qatari Hunter (2016) and Clongowes (2017) and success for Active Approach would be quite something.

Racing at the Curragh is underway at 5.25 and the ground is good to firm.