World Cup

Brazil remain favourites to win the World Cup.

They secured their place in knock out stages as Group E winners thanks to a 2-nil win over Serbia in Moscow last night.





Switzerland also secured their place in the last 16 last night with an entertaining 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

The last-16 line-up will be completed today.

A draw with Poland in Volgograd will be enough for Japan to progress from Group H.

Colombia need to beat Senegal in Samara, if they are to make the second round.

England and Belgium meet in a Group G top of the table clash in Kaliningrad this evening.

It is a game neither side may want to win.

The pool runners up will be in the opposite side of the draw to Brazil, France or Argentina.

GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A insists that their health and safety fears around Kildare’s All Ireland qualifier against Mayo have been allayed.

The Association have rowed back on their decision to stage the match at Croke Park despite raising concerns about St Cloneth’s Park.

Director of Communications Alan Milton says they are now satisfied that Newbridge can host the game.

Racing

The highly-tried Easter Lily ran out a 16-1 winner of the feature Irish Stallion Farms EBF Naas Oaks Trial last evening.

The daughter of Galileo was patiently ridden by Wayne Lordan, he managed to build up momentum and in the final furlong wore down her rivals to beat Mary Tudor by a length, and possibly set herself up for a crack at next month’s Irish Oaks.

Basketball

It was disappointment for both Irish mens and womens teams last evening in the European championships

The Irish men fell to defeat against a strong Malta team 76-65 in San Marino. This leaves the Irish in a must win game against European runners up Andorra tomorrow afternoon.

Unfortunatly, the Irish womens team are in a similar position. They were beaten by Luxemburg 70-47 in the maradyke in Cork. The girls have now lost their opening 2 games but still have 3 games to try and get back into contention.