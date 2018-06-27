SOCCER

Argentina set up a World Cup last 16 meeting with France on Saturday.

The two time champions Argentina kept their tournament alive last night with a 2-1 win against Nigeria in St Petersburg.





The sides were level with four minutes to play after Lionel Messi and Victor Moses traded goals.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo (Ro-ho) fired in the winning goal late on.

Denmark will play Croatia in the next round.

Denmark and France played out an uneventful scoreless draw to finish off Group C, while Croatia kept up their 100 percent record with 2-1 victory against tournemant debutants Iceland.

Two more last 16 match-ups will be confirmed today, as Groups E and F come to a close.

In Group F World champions Germany take on South Korea at three o clock in Kazan, knowing a win should be enough for them to reach the last 16.

Korea are already eliminated, after losing their first two matches.

At the same time, Mexico know a draw against Sweden will be enough for them to finish top of the group.

However they face a Swedish side who are also in contention for the next round.

The 7pm kickoffs come from Group E, and another evenly poised pool.

Brazil and Serbia meet in Moscow, with Brazil leading the group, needing just a draw to qualify for the latter stages.

A surprise defeat for Brazil would send Serbia through.

Switzerland look best placed to advance, needing just a point against Costa Rica, whose tournament will end tonight.

Basketball

The Irish senior women’s basketball team lost out to Norway 73-62 in their opening group game at the 2018 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries.

A top class display from Norway’s Tina Moen – who finished the game on 30 points – was one of many talking points in a gripping game of basketball.

Ireland face Luxembourg in their second group game this evening at 6.15pm.

GAELIC GAMES

Fixture chaos is feared as there are no signs of a break through in the stand off between Kildare and the G-A-A.

The Lillywhites are refusing to play their third round qualifier at Croke Park as they feel they should have home advantage.

Former Disputes Resolution Authority head Jack Anderson has suggested that Kildare could mount a successful legal challenge.

An injunction could lead to a fixture pile up.

Meanwhile, Newbridge is the venue for this evening’s Leinster Minor Football Championship Group 2 top of the table clash between Kildare and Laois.

Meath host Offaly in Group 1 where the Royals can make it four wins out of four,

Second place Dublin take on Wicklow

All the games throw in at 7.30.