GAELIC GAMES

The Gaelic Players Association has urged the G-A-A to stage Kildare’s third round qualifier against Mayo in Newbridge.

A stand off has emerged after Croke Park was named as the venue.





The Lillywhites were entitled to home advantage after being first out in the draw.

Manager Cian O’Neil insists his team will only tog out at St Conleth’s Park.

The G-A-A have warned Kildare will forfeit he match if they don’t appear at Croke Park.

Kildare legend Johnny Doyle can’t see O’Neil backing down http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/javier.mp3



SOCCER

Portugal and Spain progressed to the last 16 of the World Cup on a night full of VAR controversy.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty and could have been sent off during a dramatic a 1 all draw with Iran.

Spain needed a stoppage time Iago Aspas equaliser to draw 2 all with Morocco and top Group B.

Argentina face a must win match against Nigeria in St. Petersburg this evening.

Lionel Messi’s side are bottom of Group D heading into the final round of games.

Iceland could take the runners up spot if they beat Pool winners Croatia in Rostov.

Argentina were heavily criticised following Thursday’s heavy defeat to the Croatians.

Former Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Javier Mascherano is playing down reports that the squad is in turmoil::Javier



France and Denmark will both progress from Group C if they draw in Moscow this afternoon.

A win over Peru may not be enough for Australia to go through.

Both those games are underway at 3.



The Killarney Athletic 7-A-Side Tournament, sponsored by Killarney Credit Union continues tonight.

Matches on both pitches at Woodlawn begin at 6.45.



Winners last night:

Cavemen

Speakeasy

Four Star

MD O’Shea’s

O’Riordans

Liebherr

RACING

Ballinrobe is the venue for a seven-race Flat card on Tuesday evening with the action getting underway at 5.45pm.

The richest race of the evening is the Treacy’s Pharmacies Irish EBF Fillies Handicap (8.25), worth €25,000 in prize-money, and veteran Dungarvan trainer John Kiely will fancy his chances of scooping the pot with recent Navan winner Decision Time, the mount of Declan McDonogh.

It looks highly likely Cypress Creek is going to off at very prohibitive odds in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (7.20), but will punters want to go in again after his costly defeat at 8-13 last time? He is a brother to St Leger winner Capri and holds an entry in this year’s Irish equivalent, but the manner in which he was brushed aside by stablemate Giuseppe Garibaldi at Navan suggests he’s got a long way even to get close to emulating his sibling’s achievements.

The going at Ballinrobe is good and watering has taken place.