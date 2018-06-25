GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Tyrone could be paired together in this morning’s draw for the All Ireland Senior Football Championship third round qualifiers.

They are two of the eight teams that will go into the hat.





Tyrone and Monaghan will be kept apart.

Sides that have already played each other in the Championship cannot meet again.

Armagh, Cavan, Kildare, Leitrim and Clare are the other teams involved in the draw.

The games will be played next weekend.



Dublin manager Jim Gavin insists that Stephen Cluxton will be fit for their Super 8’s opener against Donegal in three week’s time.

The influential goalkeeper was a late withdrawal from the Dubs comprehensive 1-25 to 10 points victory over Laois in the Leinster final at Croke Park yesterday.

It was the first time since 2004 Dublin had started a Championship game without Cluxton.

Gavin admits it was a tight call http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jimgavin-3.mp3

SOCCER

The final round of group games get underway at the World Cup in Russia this afternoon.

At three o clock in Group A, Russia face Uruguay knowing both sides are already through to the knock-out rounds, while Egypt are up against Saudi Arabia.

Group B will be on the agenda this evening, as Spain take on Morocco and Portugal meet Iran.

Spain and Portugal are level on four points at the top of the pool, 1 point clear of Iran

Kick off in those games is at 7 o clock.



RUGBY

It’s being reported that former Leinster out-half Felipe Contepomi will return to the province as a backs coach.

The former Puma is currently a coach for Argentina, but a number of local media outlets are claiming that he’ll replace the out-going Girvan Dempsey.

Contepomi made 116 appearences for Leinster between 2003 and 2009.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy had to settle for a share of 12th place at the Travellers Championship in Connecticut.

A final round of 67 saw him finish the tournament on 11 under par, 7 shots behind the winner Bubba Watson.

Seamus Power finished on 6 under.



MOTORSPORT

Irish pair Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin came within an ace of scoring maximum points in the Prestone British Rally Championship section of the Renties Ypres International Rally in Belgium, dominating the event for two days before a puncture on the final stage dropped their Hyundai i20 to third place at the finish.

They are the current holders of the British title, with Cronin the champion for the fourth time, and despite their misfortune, they still hold second place in the British points table behind Ypres category winner Matt Edwards. Another crew from Ireland, James Wilson and Gavin Doherty, took third place in the Junior section in their Peugeot 208.