BOXING

Cashen Vale’s Kevin Cronin is out of the Haringey International Cup.

He lost on a split decision 3-2 to River Boam of Moneyfields in the semi-final of the Senior B light-heavyweight.





SOCCER

England can qualify for the last 16 of the world cup with a win over Panama in the first match of the day

Gareth Southgate says the apparent leak of his team for today’s game is “no drama”.

His assistant Steve Holland was pictured earlier this week holding a piece of paper, which looked like it contained the line-up for their second Group G match but southgate says it’s not the starting line up!

The top two in Group H go head to head at 4 when Japan face Senegal. Both registered wins in the opening round of fixtures and a win for either will see them all but qualified for the knockout stages

At 7 It’s the clash of Poland and Columbia in Kazan with both yet to register a point in Group H.

Toni Kroos scored a stunning 95th minute winner for Germany to keep their hopes of staying in the World Cup alive.

The defending champions came back from a goal down to beat Sweden 2-1 – despite being reduced to 10-men.



GAA

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has named an unchanged starting 15 for The Leinster SFC final against Laois at Croke Park today

The Dubs are going in search of an 8th Leinster title in a row while John Sugrue’s Laois will hope to get their hands on the Delaney Cup for the first time since 2003

That one throws in at 4.

At 2 in Clones Donegal stand in the way of Fermanagh’s first Ulster Senior Football title

The Ernesiders have never won the title while Donegal last claimed the Anglo-Celt cup in 2014

The first match of the day is the final round 2 Qualifier which sees Offaly take on Clare at 1:30

Mayo are into the draw for round three of the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers.

Last year’s beaten finalists have picked up a 1-19 to 1-11 win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

Tyrone eased to a 3-14 to 1-10 victory over Carlow while Monaghan registered a 5-21 to 0-9 win against Waterford.

Cavan won by 1-14 to 0-15 against Down in their Ulster derby.

Armagh were 1-19 to 1-13 winners at Sligo, Kildare finished strongly to defeat Longford by 1-16 to 1-13.

Leitrim enjoyed a 0-25 to 1-12 victory over Pete McGrath’s Louth.



Clare’s David Reidy is free to play in next month’s Munster Senior Hurling Final.

The red card he received in their win over Limerick has been rescinded on appeal.

He’s now available for the decider against Cork on July 1st.



A goal right on the hour by Mairéad Campion snatched a 1-14 to 2-8 win for Tipperary over Wexford at Innovate Wexford Park to make it two wins from two for the Premiers, who move to the top of Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship as a result.

Tipp were outstanding in the opening quarter, propelled by magnificent midfield duo Karen Kennedy and Laura Loughnane.

Cáit Devane went into the weekend topping the scoring charts and was fantastic from play and placed balls once more as the visitors moved 0-9 to 0-0 clear of their shellshocked hosts.

The gifted attacker had seven points alone in the opening period, while dual star Orla O’Dwyer struck a brace but credit to Wexford, they roared back into the game once Linda Bolger got them off the mark. Joanne Dillon followed up with a 25th minute goal and it was 0-10 to 1-3 at half time.

Martin Carey’s team continued to chip away at the deficit as Bolger maintained her accurate shooting, and they moved ahead with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Tipperary are intent on building on last year’s championship however and Bill Mullaney’s crew displayed their character to move ahead once more, Campion’s goal grabbing a dramatic win.

Offaly claimed their first triumph of the campaign by 3-11 to 0-9 over Meath at St Brendan’s Park, Birr.

The home team beat last year’s Intermediate champions to maintain their Division 1 status but John Davis’s charges were much more competitive on this occasion.

They were unable to deal with Offaly’s goal threat however. The home team led by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break before finding the net twice more to bag the points.

BASKETBALL

Luxembourg bounced back in style from their opening game loss to Ireland on Friday night, to win out by four points in an overtime thriller at the Mardyke Arena UCC, Cork.

Nothing separated the teams from the very off, as Luxembourg had their homework well done on Ireland’s main threats ahead of this evening’s clash and used that knowledge well to limit Ireland’s opportunities.

Superb displays from Taiwo Badmus and Lorcan Murphy were the big talking points for the Irish once more, while Belfast Star’s Keelan Cairns stepped up to the mark in style with some big scores throughout the game – most importantly, a huge three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Indeed, it was a much tighter affair all round, with the sides neck-in-neck in the opening quarter, with Badmus once more the stand-out scorer for the Irish, bagging 10 of his side’s opening period points, while good scores from Aidan Quinn, Lorcan Murphy and Cairns saw Ireland ahead by the minimum, 25-24 at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter continued in the same vein, with Luxembourg matching the hosts score for score. Again, it was the athleticism of Lorcan Murphy and super work from Travis Black and Badmus that stood out for the Irish, to keep the scoring ticking over. Luxembourg was up to the challenge though, and Oliver Vujakovic and Alex Laurent stepped up strong to edge them into a 51-53 point lead at half time.

Again, nothing separated the sides in the third quarter. Black, Murphy and Badmus continued to find the target and cause trouble for the Luxembourg defence, and Ireland trailed by just one point (70-71) going into the last. The game remained in the balance throughout the fourth quarter, as neither team could get a cushion on the scoreboard. Paddy Lyons impressed stepping up with another big score when it was badly needed and with the clock ticking down, it was kicked out to Cairns on the wing, who hit a big three to tie the game at 91 points apiece and sent the game to overtime.

The visitors started off overtime the strongest, adding two baskets early to open up a gap on the scoring. Scores from Black and Badmus brought Ireland back into it, but Luxembourg were determined not to leave Cork without a win, and powered on through to win out 93-97 in the end.

IRELAND: Adrian O’Sullivan, Aidan Quinn (6), Lorcan Murphy (20), Paddy Lyons (3), Travis Black (14), Ciaran Roe (c) (3), Matt Kelly, Taiwo Badmus (28), Jordan Blount (4), Keelan Cairns (15), Eoghain Kiernan, Paul Freeman.

Full time: Ireland 91-91 Luxembourg

Full time after overtime: Ireland 93-97 Luxembourg