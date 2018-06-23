RUGBY

Ireland can win a first test series down under against Australia since 1979 this morning.

Joe Schmidt’s side take on the Wallabies in their third and deciding test at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, with kick off just after 11am Irish time.







SOCCER

Germany will be hoping to bounce back from their opening defeat at this year’s World Cup today.

The defending champions take on Sweden at 7.

Elsewhere in Group F Mexico can take a big step towards the last 16 with victory against South Korea at 4.



The day’s opening game comes from Group G, with Belgium against Tunisia.





GAA

Seven Round 2 qualifiers are down for decision in the All-Ireland football Championship.

The pick of the games see last year’s beaten finalists Mayo travel to face Tipperary in Thurles at five o clock.

At the same time it’s a first championship meeting between Carlow and Tyrone and a first in 11 years for Cavan and Down.

Waterford and Monaghan throw in at Fraher Field at 2.

At 6, it’s Sligo against Armagh, while the 7 o’clock throw ins see Longford against Kildare and Leitrim versus Louth.



It’s finals day in the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meaghar Cups.

The main event at Croke Park is the Christy Ring final between Kildare and London at 2.

Sligo take on Lancashire in the Lory Meaghar final at noon, while the Nicky Rackard final is at 4 between Donegal and Warwickshire.



BASKETBALL

A solid display from the Ireland senior men’s team saw them win out 82-67 over Luxembourg in the first game of a two-game international friendly series at the Mardyke Arena UCC.

Ireland’s Taiwo Badmus was the talking point for many as he had the crowd on their feet throughout the game with some superb moves, including two big dunks much to the delight of the crowd.

Indeed, Badmus, Jordan Blount and Lorcan Murphy put on a showcase of athleticism throughout, working hard under the boards at either end to try and stifle a tall and physical Luxembourg team, while Adrian O’Sullivan impressed on his club’s home court, finishing the game with 12 points after a number of driving moves to the basket.

Indeed, things got off to a great start for the Irish, as they drove into an early 24-18 first quarter lead, with Travis Black impressing with some well-taken scores. It wasn’t long before Luxembourg clawed back into the game though, and by the midway point of the second quarter, had brought the lead back to just two, before tying the game shortly after.

Scores from Blount and Black nosed Ireland back in front, while hard work on defence from Aidan Quinn, Matt Kelly and Ciaran Roe tried to keep the Luxembourg pressure at bay. A well-taken jump shot from Keelan Cairns rounded off the scoring for the quarter and Ireland held a 37-34 lead at the break.

The third quarter was neck-in-neck, and big scores from the hugely impressive Lorcan Murphy, Adrian O’Sullivan and Ciaran Roe kept the scoring ticking over for Ireland. A period of intensity from Luxembourg followed, but Ireland kept their cool and held a 58-53 lead going into the last.

The last quarter was certainly one that will be remembered by the crowd, with dunks galore from Badmus, super scores from O’Sullivan and a fantastic score from Patrick Lyons to finish off an overall solid performance from the team on the night to win out 82-67.

Game 2 tips off at the Mardyke Arena UCC today at 4pm.

IRELAND: Adrian O’Sullivan (12), Aidan Quinn (3), Lorcan Murphy (14), Paddy Lyons (5), Travis Black (8), Ciaran Roe (c) (10), Matt Kelly, Taiwo Badmus (18), Jordan Blount (10), Keelan Cairns (2), Eoghain Kiernan, Paul Freeman

GOLF

Ireland’s Robin Dawson, who captured the Flogas Irish Amateur Open at Royal County Down last month has progressed to the final of The Amateur Championship at Royal Aberdeen.

The 36 hole final got underway at 8.30 with the second round due off at 1pm.

The 22 year old from Tramore saw off Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell in the semi-final on Friday afternoon after accounting for Kinsale’s John Murphy in the morning session.

He is currently World Number 35 and is a former Irish Boys Champion and World Universities Champion. He is a member of the GUI National Panel which is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport NI.

Ireland has tasted succes at The Amateur Championship three times this century with Michael Hoey (2001), Brian McElhinney (2005) and Alan Dunbar (2012) all winning the title.

The winner of The Amateur Championship traditionally receives an invitation to compete in The Open Championship (Carnoustie, 2018) and The Masters at Augusta (2019) once they maintain their amateur status.

RACING

All roads lead to Down Royal this afternoon where the Magners Ulster Derby (3.35) is the richest race down for decision at the Ulster track with a total prizefund of €100,000.

Coolcullen trainer Jim Bolger has won this extended 12 furlong contest three times in the last four years. He runs top-weight Change Of Velocity who opened his account under son-in-law Kevin Manning at Cork earlier this month and now contests his first handicap carrying the famous Godolphin colours.

It’s 18 years since Dermot Weld landed this coveted prize with subsequent 2002 Melbourne Cup hero Media Puzzle and the Rosewell House trainer has strong claims again with another handicap debutant Sherberghan. The Sligo maiden winner on his second start is again partnered by Declan McDonogh. Moone trainer Jessica Harrington, victorious with Banksters Bonus in 2011, has City Ballerina among the eight runners declared while Curragh winner Remmy D will be bidding to win the race for the first time for Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The supporting €40,000 Lisburn Bowl EBF Ulster Oaks (4.15) has attracted seven runners including Beach Wedding from the in-form Curragh yard of Johnny Murtagh. Rory Cleary is booked to ride the three-time winning filly, a dual winner already this season on her last two starts at Gowran and Leopardstown. Jim Bolger, successful in the corresponding race with Fionnuar five years ago, runs the Godolphin-owned Active Approach while Gowran maiden winner Kalaxana is also an interesting handicap recruit from Mick Halford’s Copper Beach Stables in Doneaney.

Gordon Elliott will be hoping to carry on from his impressive five wins in seven days when he saddles eight hopefuls at Gowran Park.

Elliott sends two into the big race of the day – the Ashgrove Stables Jack Duggan Memorial Handicap Hurdle (5.10). Sutton Manor has been disappointing of late, having been pulled up in his last two starts, and his trainer will be looking for an improvement. Top Of The Town is the pick of jockey Davy Russell, and after a recent fourth at Punchestown at the beginning of the month, he’s not one to discount.

Contesting this three-mile handicap hurdle is Housesofparliament for Joseph O’Brien, who was a recent second at Ballinrobe. Liam Cusack’s Lasoscar has shown improving form of late, and is one to watch. Toushan for Peter Fahey has been a consistent sort, and will be looking to secure his first win since December.

Elsewhere on the card, the Kilkenny City & County Vintners Hurdle (2.50) takes place over two-miles, and boasts a purse of €15,500. This eight-strong field is sure to be a competitive one, with recent Clonmel winner Amschel heading the field. Jessica Harrington is represented by Conron, who was an impressive winner at Punchestown in May, and the Moone trainer will be hoping that the son of Mastercraftsman can return to winning ways. Gordon Elliott’s Kuraka has been inconsistent of late, racking up two wins in Leopardstown and Limerick, but failed to make an impression on his latest outing at Leopardstown.

Racing gets underway at Gowran Park at 1.40.