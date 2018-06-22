GOLF

Rory McIlroy is just one shot off the lead heading into the second day of the Travellers Championship in Connecticut.

The Ulsterman bounced back after missing the cut at the U-S Open last week with a 6 under par opening round of 64.





Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson share the top of the leaderboard.

Padraig Harrington holds a share of 9th place on 4 under.

Seamus Power is level par, Graeme McDowell 2 over.

McIlroy thinks he has turned things around

SOCCER

Argentina lie on the brink of an early World Cup exit after a disastrous 3-nil defeat to Croatia.

An error from goalkeeper Willy Caballero sent the Croatians on their way to a victory which secures their place in the last 16.

It is Argentina’s biggest group stage defeat since 1958.

Pool D rivals Iceland will tighten their grip on second place by beating Nigeria this afternoon.

Brazil and Costa Rica kick off the today’s proceedings.

Group E leaders Serbia could secure their place in the knock out stages by beating Switzerland in the evening encounter.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt says he will make a decision about his future over Christmas.

The Grand Slam winning Ireland coach will be out of contract after next year’s World Cup.

The I-R-F-U are hopeful that he will extend his five and half year reign.

Schmidt insists his family will come first in making any decision.

RACING

Two Group One races headline the fourth day of Royal Ascot.

Mike Vince looks ahead

Jockey Billy Lee will be looking to carry on from his recent Royal Ascot success with a total of six rides this evening at Limerick. Having collected his first Royal Ascot winner on board Settle For Bay on Wednesday, Billy rides True To Herself in this evening’s main event, the Ballyduane Stud Race (6.35) for Willie McCreery

Only four are declared but both Understate and True To Herself are fresh off a win and will be looking to continue their winning ways. Ger Lyons is represented by Overcoming and he will be hoping that the son of Kodiac can score his first win since last November.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (7.45) over 1m3f has attracted a 13-strong field and is spearheaded by Bongiorno who has the edge on form. The three-year-old daughter of High Chaparral was third in her first start at the Curragh, and with Billy Lee on board, she’s sure to be in contention while Dermot Weld’s Imrana will be looking to improve on her recent fifth at Cork

Racing gets underway at Limerick at 5.30pm and the going is currently good to firm with watering to take place.

Jumps fans are well catered for this evening at the County Down venue with a total of seven races and €104,500 up for grabs with the highlight being the thetote.com Handicap Hurdle worth €25,000.

Ten go to post, including Suitor for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell. This six-year-old gelding was placed on his last two starts, however a first-time tongue-tie may help edge him over the line. Noel Meade’s Niven collected an overdue and convincing win on his last outing at Ballinrobe and Meade will be hoping he can repeat his recent success. Elliott also saddles Park Paddocks in this race, and the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars will look to get back to winning ways.

Elsewhere on the card, the www.thetote.com Hurdle (6.50) is dominated by Gordon Elliott, with four of the eight runners. including The Game Changer and Lieutenant Colonel. Joseph O’Brien sends Chateau Conti with JJ Slevin on board, and Peter Fahey’s Alton Bay will be looking to come back with a bang after his first run back since December.

Racing gets underway at Down Royal at 5.45pm and the going is currently good to firm with watering to continue.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick’s defence of their All Ireland Under-21 Hurling title came to an end last night.

Mark Kehoe top-scored for Tipperary with 5-points in a 1-22 to 1-13 win over Limerick at Semple Stadium last night.

Tipp will face Cork in the Munster final on July the 4th.

