GAELIC GAMES

Derek McGrath admits that fatigue was behind his decision to step down as the Waterford Senior Hurling manager.

The Del La Salle man confirmed that he is leaving the post after five years in charge.





He guided the Deise to the National League title in 2015 and the All Ireland final last year, but a host of injuries hampered the efforts to build on that this season.

Waterford had to cope with the loss of the likes of Tadhg de Burca, Barry Coughlan and Noel Connors.

McGrath is certain the players will bounce back from a difficult campaign



Belgium sit top of England’s Group G after two goals from Romelu Lukaku helped them beat Panama 3-nil.



The Group H encounter between Colombia and Japan opens today’s proceedings.

That will be followed by the meeting of Poland and Senegal.

Then the second round of games gets underway with the meeting of Russia and Egypt in Group C.



Cork City will find out their opponents for the opening round of Champions League Qualifying this morning.

There are five teams which the S-S-E Airtricity League champions could be paired with – Poland’s Legia Warsaw, Ludogorets of Bulgaria, Sweden’s Malmo, HJK Helsinki of Finland or Norway’s Rosenborg.

The draw will be made in Nyon.

Dundalk, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers are awaiting the Europa League qualifier draw.

Scottish clubs Rangers and Hibernian and Northern Ireland’s Coleraine, Glenavon and Cliftonville also enter the competition at the first round qualifier stage.



RUGBY

Dave Kilcoyne has linked up with the Irish Rugby squad in Sydney.

The Munster prop trained with Joe Schmidt’s side this morning as the countdown continues to Saturday’s Summer Series decider against Australia.

Cian Healy is a doubt for the match having suffered a shoulder injury during last weekend’s win over the Wallabies, but Irish management say the problem is responding well to treatment.



RACING

Royal Ascot gets underway today.

There are star studded fields in all the feature races at the meeting.

Mike Vince previews http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/radayone.mp3

Trainer Johnny Murtagh will be aiming to continue his recent winning run following an impressive five winners last week, as he sends two runners to Sligo on Tuesday evening.

The Meath handler will be represented by Prosecution in the Sligo Races Maiden at 8.50 and Sirjack Thomas in Tuesday evening’s main event, the Kilcawley Construction Sligo Rated Race at 7.20.

Six runners will go to post for the €20,000 seven-furlong contest, with Dermot Weld’s Betsey Trotter bidding to reproduce the smart performance which saw her win at Navan last month.

Gordon Elliott will be hoping that Knockmaole Boy can put his best foot forward on his first start since last September on the beach at Laytown when finishing down the field.

Elsewhere on the card, the Taylor Engineering & Civil Works Median Auction Race at 6.20 looks a competitive affair with a field of six declarations and €15,500 on offer.

Dermot Weld’s Wentworth is likely to prove popular with punters after his recent Listowel success, though Timothy Doyle’s Krispen could see plenty of improvement from his latest effort at the same venue, which was his first run following eight-months on the sidelines.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap takes place at 6.50 and among the declarations is recent course winner Stormy Tale for Michael Mulvany. Mark Fahey’s Invincible Queen and Jarlath Fahey’s Clonville are other noteworthy runners who have shown solid form of late.

Racing gets underway at Sligo at 5.50pm and the going is currently good, good-to-firm in places, with selective watering to take place.

TENNIS

Andy Murray makes his long-awaited comeback at the big pre-Wimbledon Fever-Tree Championships in London this afternoon.