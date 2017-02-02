BASKETBALL

Last evening in Ladies Div 2 Cup: St Josephs beat KCYMS 60 – 48

In Lee strand Girls U17: St Marys overcame Gneeveguilla 56 – 37

Lee strand Girls U14 Div 1: Tralee Imperials beat Glenbeigh Falcons 40 – 28

Lee strand Girls U14 Div 2 plate: St Pauls had a 43 – 39 win over TK Lixnaw

Lee strand Girls Under-12 Div 2 Plate: St Pauls beat Gneeveguilla 22 – 15

Lee strand Boys U12 Div 2: St Bridgets overcame Kenmare Kestrels 39 – 31

Lee strand Boys U12 Div 3: St Annes had a 30 – 13 win over Glenbeigh Falcons

Lee strand Academy Boys Pool 1: St Brendans beat TK Cougars 44 – 13

BADMINTON

Killarney beat Listowel ”B” 4 – 3 in Division 4 last evening while in The Division 5 Mixed League Annascaul overcame Killarney 4 – 2.

GAA

Goalkeeper Colm Lavin will make his League debut for Roscommon in their Division One clash against Tyrone at Omagh this Sunday afternoon.

Manager Kevin McStay’s also given a first start to midfielder Tadgh O’Rourke.

There is one Kerry side in action today in Munster Post Primary fixtures.

Causeway Comprehensive School take on Glanmire Community College in U16 and half ”B” Football.

There is a 12.45 start in Rathkeale.

IT Tralee host IT Tallaght in The Ryan Cup Senior Hurling Round 2 at 2.30 today.

HANDBALL

This evening in The Munster 40×20 Juvenile Championships Boys Under 13 singles Ronan Sheahan Glenbeigh will play Charlie Treen Waterford in Ballydesmond at 7pm.

This will be followed by The Boys Under 15 Doubles clash of Kerry’s Diarmuid Mcgillcuddy and Darragh Blennerhassett who play Waterford’s Sean O’Sullivan and Daniel Treen

RACING

Today’s home card is at Clonmel where a 7 race card begins at 1.20.

The going is Soft.

There are four meetings cross chanell today.

Wincanton is Heavy, soft in places with a 1.25 start

Towcester is Heavy and off at 1.35

Southwell is Standard and away at 1.45

Chelmsford is Standard with the first off at 5.50