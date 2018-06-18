CRICKET

Kerry beat DLR in Round 2 of the National Cup.

DLR were all out for 165, with Kerry winning by 10 runs.





GAELIC GAMES

Galway are the first team through to the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8s.

They overcame a sluggish first half to beat Roscommon by 16 points to 2-06 in the Connacht final at Doctor Hyde Park yesterday.

Shane Walsh scored 8 points for the Tribesmen, in what manager Kevin Walsh described as a real test for his team http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kevinwalsh.mp3



Cork and Clare will contest the Munster senior hurling final for the second year in a row.

The Rebels kept their drive for back to back titles alive, beating Waterford 1-23 to 1-20 in Thurles yesterday.

The Banner secured their place in the decider with an impressive 11 point win over Limerick in Ennis.

Cork boss John Meyler says Clare will be determined to make amends after finishing runners up last year http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jm-1.mp3



SOCCER

Brazil dropped points in their World Cup opener.

They were held to a 1 all draw by Switzerland.

England kick off their campaign against Tunisia tonight.

Before that Sweden face South Korea and Belgium meet Panama.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka has become the first man to win back-to-back U-S Open titles in 29 years.

The 28 year old American secured his second major by finishing the tournament on 1 over par, a single shot ahead of England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood had set the clubhouse lead with a record equalling seven under par final round but missed an eight foot birdie putt on the last.

Koepka admits he is facing an uphill battle to retain the title when the tournament returns to Pebble Beach next year http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brooks.mp3



RUGBY

Waratahs scrumhalf Jake Gordon has been called into the Australia squad for Saturday’s final test against the Ireland in Sydney.

Will Genia will miss the summers series decider having broken his arm the weekend’s match in Melbourne.

Joe Schmidt has injury concerns over Andrew Conway and Devin Toner, who both failed to finish Ireland’s 26-21 victory.



MOTORSPORT

For the third year in succession, local crew Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett in a Subaru Impreza took top place in the Joule Donegal International Rally, but in a completely different way from their first two triumphs.

In each of the previous years, they only took the lead on the final stages of the three day rally, but this time, they set the pace on Friday’s opening stage, and apart from slipping to fifth position on the following test, they led for seventeen of the twenty stages, winning by 42 seconds despite easing off for yesterday’s two loops in order not to take any risks.

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes held runner up spot setting out yesterday morning in the first of a group of Ford Fiesta R5s, but Josh’s elder brother Sam, a former winner of the rally, was on a charge, and took over second place halfway through the day, opening out a 22 second margin by the finish.

Two recent winners of the Billy Coleman Award for Young Rally Driver of the Year followed the Monaghan pair home, with Killarney’s Rob Duggan finishing fourth and the current title holder, Callum Devine from Derry, fifth.

Both of them put in exceptional drives on their first outings in a powerful R5 car.

There was a heavy toll of casualties among the top 20 seeds, with most of these retiring on Saturday, the longest day of the rally. Declan Boyle’s Fiesta went out with a broken transmission, while Garry Jennings, Rob Barrable, Donagh Kelly and Darren Gass were just some of those who went off the road and couldn’t rejoin.

In a dramatic finish, Jason Black got the better of a day-long duel with Jordan Hone to claim the Junior Rally by just two seconds on the last stage, after the pair had taken turns to lead.

RACING

Naas stage their additional fixture this evening where the rescheduled €45,000 Midsummer Sprint Stakes (6.40) is the highlight on a seven race card starting at 5.40pm.

Newmarket trainer Rae Guest sent Mizra over to win this race in Cork back in 2012 and he’ll be hoping for more of the same with the 11-year-old. Kevin Manning is booked to ride the gelding for the first time.

Highest rated runner in the eight-runner field is the Fozzy Stack-trained Son Of Rest who has two wins to his credit on easier ground and is having his fourth start of the season under Chris Hayes.

In-form Moone trainer Jessica Harrington turns out again her recent Roscommon winner Magwadiri who is now 9lb higher in the Panoramic Restaurant Handicap (8.10). The contest is headed by the consistent top-weight Dance Alone trained by Damian English who scored with stable companion Geological at Limerick on Saturday. He faces seven rivals including interesting handicap recruit Darkness Falls representing the formidable Aidan O’Brien and son Donnacha alliance.

Biggest field of the night is the Follow Naas Racecourse On Twitter App Handicap (7.10) with 18 runners declared. Gerry Keane’s Red All Star has been placed in three of his last four starts and receiving weight from most of his rivals is one for the shortlist along with the locally-trained Approbare trained by Ted Walsh and carrying the colours of his wife Helen.

The going at Naas is good to firm.

Irish racing previews and news bulletins are brought

Aidan O’Brien will have to wait another year if he is to add the French Oaks to his glittering array of international winners after his dual Group 1 winner Happily could only manage fourth place under Ryan Moore in a tight finish to the Prix de Diane at Chantilly this afternoon.

The Ballydoyle handler was bidding for his first victory in the extended mile and a quarter French Classic with his sole representative who had won the Group 1 Grand Criterium over the same course last October and earlier this season had finished third in both the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The step up to this longer trip for the first time saw her go off at odds of 71/10 but she had to settle for minor honours behind narrow winner Laurens trained in North Yorkshire by Karl Burke.

The last Irish-trained winner of this race was Sweet Mimosa owned and trained by the late Seamus McGrath in 1970.