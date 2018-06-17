GOLF

US Open organisers have admitted they’ve gone “too far” in their set-up of the course in New York – after a testing day.

England’s Justin Rose is one shot off a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round – but that’s with a score of four-over-par.





There was controversy when five-time major winner Phil Mickelson chased a moving ball and stopped it from rolling off the green.

He could have been disqualified – but was given a two-shot penalty.

SOCCER

(1300 – Costa Rica v Serbia; 1600 – Germany v Mexico; 1900 – Brazil v Switzerland)

Germany begin the defence of their World Cup crown this afternoon.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has recovered from a knee injury and is fit to start for the defending champions in their Group F clash against Mexico at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Today’s action gets underway with Serbia, who topped Ireland’s group in qualifying, facing Costa Rica in Group E this lunchtime.

The evening game pits the pre tournament favourites Brazil against Switzerland in Rostov, also in Group E.

Croatia sit top of Group D at the World Cup after the opening round of matches, following an easy 2-0 win against Nigeria.

An own goal from Nigerian defender Etebo gave them a half time lead, before Real Madrid star Luka Modric scored from the penalty spot to make sure of the points.

Denmark are off to a winning start in Group C.

Ireland’s playoff conquerors have beaten Peru 1-nil.

GAELIC GAMES

(1600 start)

For the third year in-a-row Roscommon and Galway will contest the Connacht Senior Football Final this afternoon.

The winners will also become the first team to qualify for the new Super Eights.

Galway prevailed in the 2016 decider with Roscommon lifting the Nestor Cup last summer.

Galway legend Michael Meehan thinks the Rossies have every chance to making it two in-a-row later

Throw-in at Dr Hyde Park is at 4pm.

===

(1400 starts)

A place in the Munster Senior Hurling Final is the reward for the winners of this afternoon’s derby between Clare and Limerick at a sold-out Cusack Park.

Limerick are unchanged from last week’s win over Waterford while Clare have brought in Seadna Morey and Podge Collins for David Fitzgerald and Conor McGrath.

Limerick could also reach decider if they lose and Waterford win against Cork in the day’s other game Semple Stadium.

The veteran Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh will play a record 75th Championship game for Waterford.

Both games throw in at 2pm.

(1545 start)

Donegal go in search of their third Ulster Senior Ladies Football title in-a-row this afternoon.

The holders defend their crown against Armagh – where there’s a quarter-to-four throw-in at Enniskillen.

RUGBY

England head coach Eddie Jones says he’s 100 per cent certain he can stop their run of five straight Test defeats.

They went down 23-12 to South Africa – and trail their hosts 2-nil with just one more match to play in the series.

Scotland suffered a shock 30-29 defeat to the USA in Houston.

Wales wrapped up a 2-nil overall victory away to Argentina with a 30-points-to-12 win.

RACING

All eyes will be fixed on Cork this afternoon as the big guns in Irish Flat racing will be vying to collect the Group 3 Munster Oaks.

The highlight of the Mallow venue’s card boasts an impressive purse of €70,000 and Dermot Weld’s Jaega and the Willie McCreery-trained Bloomfield are sure to be popular with punters, entering the one-mile and four-furlong contest with progressive profiles.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained trio of Sizzling, Easter Lily and Flattering command respect while Jessica Harrington will be looking to further improve her excellent run of form with Written Word, who will be partnered by Shane Foley. John Oxx will be looking for his Fastnet Rock filly Naughty Or Nice to return to her previous winning ways as well as hopes being high for the Jim Bolger/ Kevin Manning partnership, which has proved very fruitful of late, with smart sort Glamorous Approach.

Elsewhere on the card, the Cork Derby worth €50,000 goes to post at 4.20pm and the fifteen-strong field could be dominated by Lord Erskine and Alcatraz, who will both be aiming to extend their winning ways. Jarlath Fahey’s Sea The Lion will be hoping to emulate his recent Leopardstown win, while Jim Bolger’s consistent Clongowes will bid to make an impact after a decent effort in defeat last time.

Racing gets underway a 2.20pm and the going is currently good-to-firm, with watering set to take place.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins will be hoping to build on his already impressive Summer racing tally with a four-strong contingent at Downpatrick this afternoon. The Closutton handler sends Shoulda Lied, Easy Gold, Mary Sun and Koroleva to the County Down venue.

The highlight of the competitive card of action is the Download The Ladbrokes App Handicap Hurdle worth €20,000 and Gordon Elliott will be hoping High Expectations can live up to his name and improve on his most recent form.

Another interesting contender is Joseph O’Brien’s Unicorn, a previous course winner, as well as Mezajy, who was impressive in winning last time at Wexford and bids for further riches representing jockey/trainer Denis Hogan.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle takes place at 3.00pm and among the 13 declarations is recent Ballinrobe winner Turanga Lily for Gordon Elliott. Andrew McNamara’s Flamingo’s Court and Fairyhouse winner Victoria Bay for County Wexford trainer Colin Bowe are two others who could prove popular with punters on the second day of the northern venue’s weekend meeting.

Racing gets underway at Downpatrick at 2.30pm and the going is currently good, good-to-yielding in places.