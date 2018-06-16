RUGBY

Ireland look to square the series when they take on Australia in Melbourne in the second test of their summer tour.

Head-coach Joe Schmidt has made eight changes from last weekend’s 18-9 defeat to the Wallabies in Brisbane.





Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Devin Toner are among the players recalled while Tadhg Beirne (pron: Byrne) could win his first cap if brought off the bench.

Kick off is at 11am.



Wales can wrap-up victory in their series away to Argentina tonight.

Warren Gatland’s side go to Santa Fe on the back of last Saturday’s 23-10 victory in the opening Test in San Juan.

Kick-off is at 8.40.



England go into the second match of their series with South Africa this afternoon needing a win to keep the contest alive.

The game is at 4.05.

SOCCER

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick stole the show as Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain in an incredible World Cup Group B clash in Russia last night.

There’s four more games today.

France, one of the pre tournament favourites, take on Australia in the opening game in Group C in Kazan.

Denmark, who knocked out Ireland in the playoffs, play Peru at 5, also in Group C.

Two-time winners Argentina kick off their campaign against Euro 2016’s surprise package Iceland in Group D at 2.

Croatia face Nigeria at 8.



Reigning champions Cork City are the leaders of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division into the midseason break.

Gearoid Morrissey grabbed a late winner as John Caulfield’s side won 1-nil against Bohemians at Turner’s Cross.

It maintains the Rebels’ 100 per cent home record this season in the league.

Second place Dundalk were comfortable 4-nil victors at Derry where Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (pron: Hoo-ban) and Dylan Connolly were on target.

Preston-bound Graham Burke signed off for Shamrock Rovers with his 13th goal of the campaign in the Hoops’ 2-nil victory at Limerick.

Sligo Rovers won 3-nil at St Pat’s while it was nil-nil between Bray and Waterford.

First Division leaders U-C-D got a 3-1 victory over Finn Harps.

Neale Fenn’s Longford enjoyed a 1-nil win against Drogheda and Cobh Ramblers were winners by the same scoreline over Athlone.

It was nil-nil between Shelbourne and Cabinteely and also scoreless between Wexford and Galway.



GOLF

World number one Dustin Johnson has a four shot lead at the half-way point of the US Open.

The 2016 champion is the midway leader at four-under.

Irish trio Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell missed the cut, as did Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

RACING

Gordon Elliott will be hoping to improve his recent run of form as he sends an eight-strong contingent to Downpatrick on Saturday afternoon, with the Culentra trainer double-handed in the feature AJC Group Handicap Steeplechase at 4.50 with Cecil Corbett and Goodthynemilan.

This two-mile-seven-furlong handicap event is contested between a field of twelve, including the Denis Hogan-trained Jack The Wire and Gunfire Reef for Margaret Mullins, while the current leading National Hunt jockey Rachael Blackmore takes the mount on Burndown for Henry de Bromhead.

Elsewhere on the card, the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle looks a competitive affair worth €14,000, with Jessica Harrington’s Maple Lawn and Agusta Gold trained by Margaret Mullins appearing to be two of the standout entrants. The Willie Mullins-trained Irish Lass will be looking to return with a bang after an extended hiatus since her last win at Tramore in August.

Eleven go to post for the Down Time Festival Handicap Steeplechase at 5.25pm including Swift for Kilkenny trainer John Nicholson and Katie O’Farrell, while Michael Hourigan’s Fairymount Boy will be hoping to go one better than his recent second at Ballinrobe in May.

Racing gets underway at Downpatrick at 2.30pm and the going is currently good.