GOLF

Rory McIlroy will be battling to make the cut on the second day of the U-S Open.

The 2011 winner suffered three double bogies during a 10 over par opening round.





It equals his worst ever score at the majors and leaves him 11 shots off the lead.

Four players share the top of the leader board, including World Number One Dustin Johnson and England’s Ian Poulter.

On 5 over, Shane Lowry is 6 shots off the lead.

Graeme McDowell has spent the night on 9 over.

Dustin Johnson had a six-stroke victory at the St Jude Classic last week, but felt he was really tested yesterday http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/djjude.mp3



SOCCER

Egypt says Mo Salah is almost certain to play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay today.

The Liverpool striker has not played since injuring his shoulder in the Champions League final less than three weeks ago and travelled to Spain for specialised treatment.

The Pharaohs are appearing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years.

Former Egypt and Middlesbrough striker Mido says they need their star player http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mido.mp3

Uruguay are the favourites to top Group A and are expected to have Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani leading their line.

Hosts Russia top the pool having beaten Saudi Arabia 5-nil in Moscow yesterday.

It is the biggest win in an opening match since 1934.

Group B kicks off today with the first ever meeting of Morocco and Iran in St Petersburg.

Spain will look to put the turbulence of manager Julen Lopetegui’s sacking behind them.

The 2010 winners face Iberian neighbours Portugal.



Table Toppers Cork City welcome Bohemians to Turners Cross in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Bohs are on a poor run of form, not having won since the 11th of May.

Dundalk will look to extend their winning run to 8-games when they travel to Derry City.

Third placed Waterford make the trip to Bray Wanderers.

Graham Burke makes his final Shamrock Rovers appearance before moving to Preston when the Hoops travel to Limerick,

St. Patricks Athletic entertain Sligo Rovers.

RACING

Leopardstown on Thursday night belonged to Johnny Murtagh. He has enjoyed some great days at this track as a jockey but this day was particularly special as the victory of Circling Moon in the Leopardstown Ladies Golf Club Handicap gave him his first treble as a trainer.

Conor Hoban rode the Paddy Woods-owned gelding as he asserted close home to land this contest and add to the victories earlier in the evening of Parkers Hill and True Valour.