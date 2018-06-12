GAELIC GAMES

Laois are on the lookout for a new hurling manager.

Former Kerry boss Eamonn Kelly has confirmed he wouldn’t be seeking a third year in charge after a disappointing 2018.





Laois finished fourth in the Joe McDonagh standings, avoiding relegation following a final day win over Meath at the weekend.

Kelly says he was disappointed not to build on progress made with the side in previous years.



SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland face a must win match against Norway this evening

Colin Bell’s side will travel to the Viking Stadium for a vital Women’s World Cup qualifier.

Two-set piece goals from Lisa-Marie Utland handed Norway a 2-nil victory when the sides met in Tallaght on Friday.

It means Ireland have dropped to third place in their qualification group, and need victory to move back into the play off places.

Defender Louise Quinn is set to wear a protective mask after picking up a facial injury during last week’s defeat.

While Peamount striker Aine O’Gorman could earn her 100th cap.

The Irish boss explains what he is looking for from his team today http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/colinbell-1.mp3

Kick off in Stavanger is at 5.00



RUGBY

The Irish team have returned to training as they prepare for Saturday’s second summer test against Australia in Melbourne.

Jonny Sexton is set to be recalled as Joe Schmidt is expected to make a number of changes to the side that lost to the Wallabies in Brisbane at the weekend.

Tadgh Furlong, Devin Toner and Gary Ringrose could also be recalled.

Ireland coach Noel McNamara has made a host of changes for today’s 9th place semi final with Scotland at the World Under-20 Championships.

Among them, there’s a debut for tighthead Joe Byrne.

While there’s a new centre partnership of Sean O’Brien and Peter Sylvester.

Kick off in Perpignan is at 3 o’clock, Irish time with the game followed by the other 9th place semi final meeting of Georgia and Japan.

The semi finals proper also take place tonight with holders New Zealand facing hosts France.

While last year’s beaten finalists England take on South Africa.



RACING

Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning teamed up to record a double at Roscommon.

Dream Of Words landed the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap while Dawn Hoofer came through to win the Hydrotech Handicap.

Jumping action dominates proceedings on the second day of the Roscommon June meeting on Tuesday evening where the €30,000 thetote.com Connacht National Handicap Chase (8.30) is the richest race on the card.

Kilcolgan trainer Steve Mahon has sent out Aranhill Chief to win this race twice before in 2015 and 2016 and the veteran 11yo is one of 16 runners declared for the extended three mile contest with Denis O’ Regan booked. The field is headed by Ballinrobe winner Kaiser Black for Holycross trainer Pat Doyle and the returning Davy Russell, his first ride since scoring on Peace News over a month ago at Wexford, while Waterford-based Henry de Bromhead, successful 12 months ago with On Fiddlers Green, runs Riviera Sun. This nine-year-old was a winner over hurdles on the same card three years ago and is one of five contenders in the line-up owned by JP McManus.

Joseph O’Brien has sent out 17 winners under both codes in the last three weeks and the Piltown trainer runs two of those JP McManus-owned challengers with Barry Geraghty siding with Tesseract and stable companion Oathkeeper ridden by Mark Walsh. The in-form O’Brien has six runners on the card and starts the meeting with two representatives in the opening www.roscommonracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle (6.00pm) with Barry Geraghty partnering Gold Seal for McManus and JJ Slevin teaming up with hurdling recruit Glocca Mora.

The supporting Dermot Hughes Cars Sales Rated Novice Hurdle (7.00) has a total price fund of €20,000 and here Henry de Bromhead is doubly represented with Schmidt ridden by Rachel Blackmore and stable companion Eamon High, the mount of Dylan Robinson.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins won this race six years ago with Letherbelucky and his sole representative this time is last

month’s Sligo winner Causey Arch ridden by his nephew David Mullins. Later on the card his other nephew Danny is booked aboard Cadmium who heads the sextet in the Ladies Day Monday 9th July Novice Chase (8.00), a race the champion trainer won 12 months ago with Townshend.

The going at Roscommon is good, good to firm in places with watering taking place.