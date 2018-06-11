GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Michael Ryan says he will take time to consider his position following the Premier County’s early Championship exit.

The 2016 All Ireland winners have completed the round robin series without a victory.





They let a five-point lead slip to lose by two points to Clare at Semple Stadium yesterday.

It is the Banner’s first Championship victory over Tipp in Thurles in 90 years.

Ryan says he cannot fault his team’s effort http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/michaelryan-1.mp3



All Ireland champions Dublin could be without Stephen Cluxton for the Leinster football final.

The influential goalkeeper was taken to hospital having been injured in yesterday’s victory over Longford at Croke Park.

Manager Jim Gavin says he suffered a lower back problem and will be closely monitored over the coming days.

Cluxton hasn’t missed a Championship match since 2004.



The draw for the second round of the All Ireland qualifiers takes place this morning.

Mayo and Tyrone are among the 16 counties who go into the hat.

Pot one will contain the teams that won in the opening round.

The beaten provincial semi finalists will be in the second pot.



BOXING

Two Irish boxers take to the ring in the semi finals of the European Elite Women’s Championships in Sofia today.

Dublin lightweight Kellie Harrington meets Finland’s Mira Potkonen, who beat Katie Taylor at the 2016 Olympics.

Belfast fighter Michaela Walsh takes on Russia’s Daria Abramova in the last four of the featherweight division.



GOLF

Seamus Power finished in a share of 12th place at the St Jude Classic in Memphis.

The Waterford native, who led after the opening round, completed the tournament on 6 under par.

That was 13 shots behind the runaway winner Dustin Johnson.

The new World Number One warmed up for the U-S Open with an impressive six shot victory.

Shane Lowry finished on 3 under, Padraig Harrington 2 over par.

The United States defeated Great Britain and Ireland by a record-breaking 17-3 scoreline to win the Curtis Cup.

The winning margin of fourteen points surpassed the previous record of eleven points.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton trails new Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel by a point this morning.

The title holder saw his 14-point lead slip away after Vettel won the Canadian Grand Prix – and he could only finish fifth.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was second in Montreal.

Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were third and fourth respectively.

Despite only driving his newly acquired Formula 3 Dallara for the first time, Clare driver Sylvie Mullins scored a double in the two fastest races of the weekend at the MEC two day meeting at Mondello Park. The former Irish Hillclimb champion narrowly beat his Limerick rival Paul O’Connell in both races, with less than a second between them at the finish each time.

Lee Newsome and Colm Blackburn had another of their close duels in the first Formula Vee Championship race until mechanical problems forced Dubliner Blackburn to retire, but he got his revenge in race two with a clear win, while Newcome couldn’t repeat his earlier victory, finishing fourth.

Brothers Eoin and Niall Murray, both former Young Driver of the Year Award winners, shared a Seat Leon to top place in the Open Endurance Race, finishing 15 seconds clear of runner up Rod McGovern in a similar car after almost an hour’s racing.

No fewer than six other drivers also managed to claim two victories over the weekend, with David Parks, Owen Purcell, Jackie Cochrane, Robert Savage, Cameron Fenton and Greg Kelly remaining unbeaten in their respective races.

The Cavan-Monaghan combination of Jonathan Pringle and Paul Sheridan took top place ahead of last year’s winners Enda O’Brien and John Butler in the Laois Heartlands Mini Stages Rally at Portlaoise, with just four seconds separating their Ford Escorts at the finish.

RACING

After a rare Sunday with no Irish racing, Flat action returns to Roscommon on Monday evening with a competitive eight-race card, spearheaded by the €25,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap at 6.30.

Joseph O’Brien’s string have been in red-hot form in recent weeks and the Owning Hill handler will be hoping his filly Wisdom Mind can follow up a creditable fourth at the Curragh last month to win her first handicap under Joseph’s brother Donnacha.

Elsewhere on the card, champion jockey Colin Keane will be hoping to work his magic aboard A Likely Story, trained by fellow Meath man Tom McCourt in the Ladies Day At Roscommon On Monday, 9th July, 2018 Handicap at 7.30. The five-year-old owned by John McGovern finished a promising third at Gowran just under three weeks ago.

The concluding contest on the card at 9.00, the Roscommon Racecourse Handicap over 1m4f, looks ultra competitive and Waterford trainer Pat Flynn will be aiming to see his solid mare Mademoiselle Penny bounce back to form after a couple of moderate enough starts so far this season. Dermot Weld’s Ace Of Diamonds is likely to prove popular with punters after a decent effort at the Connacht venue last time when sixth.

The first race is due off at 5.30 and the going at Roscommon is good, good to firm in places.