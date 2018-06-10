GAELIC GAMES

Dublin look to advance to an 8th Leinster football final in a row this afternoon when they play Longford at Croke Park.

Jim Gavin makes no changes to the side which defeated Wicklow in the provincial quarter finals.





The last time the sides met at GAA HQ, the All-Ireland champions claimed a concinving 27 point win.

Throw in is at 4.

The curtain raiser at GAA HQ sees Carlow and Laois go head to head for a place in the final.

The O’Moore county will be eager to build on their 2 wins over Turlough O’Brien’s side this year.

Elsewhere, Donegal and Down go head to head for a place in the Ulster Football Final.

The winners will face Fermanagh in two weeks time.

London and Louth meet in round 1 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.



There’s a meeting of 3rd and 4th in the Munster Hurling Championship where Clare go to Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

Tipp are yet to claim a win in this years campaign, but have put in 2 massive second half performances to register draws against Cork and Waterford.

They face a Banner side who have a win under their belt and prmose to be fresh after a week off.

Meanwhile, Limerick and Waterford both go into their tie at the Gaelic Grounds on the back of draws last week.

Kilkenny and Galway will contest this year’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final.

League champions Kilkenny have come back from seven-points down at half-time to defeat Wexford by 22-points to 1-18 at Nowlan Park.

Wexford will now prepare for a preliminary quarter-final at Westmeath or Carlow.

All-Ireland champions Galway warmed up for the Leinster decider with a 26-points to 2-19 victory over Dublin at Pearse Stadium.



Tyrone have booked their place in Monday’s draw for the second round of the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers.

They overcame Meath by 2-14 to 19-points after extra time in a thriller in Navan.

Cillian O’Connor notched 3-9 as Mayo eased to a 5-19 to 3-7 victory at Limerick.

New Offaly manager Paul Rouse is off to a winning start, the Faithful were eight-point winners over Antrim, Kildare won by the same margin at Derry.

Cavan beat Wicklow by 2-16 to 1-5 while Armagh have knocked out Westmeath for the second successive year – winning by 3-15 to 1-11 in Mullingar.

Westmeath manager Colin Kelly has resigned in the wake of that defeat.

A lot of eyes were on Galway as they got the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship under way with a 1-16 to 0-9 win against Clare at Pearse Stadium.

The westerners are on a fifth manager in four seasons after Tony O’Donovan was replaced by Cathal Murray at the end of the National League. His reign began well as they garnered the Gael Linn Cup representing Connacht at interprovincial level and he will have been delighted with this victory against a Clare unit that had hoped to provide a sterner challenge.

Galway enjoyed the ideal start with a goal from Niamh Hannify followed by points from Rebecca Hennelly and Niamh McGrath. The visitors showed commendable composure to steady the ship thanks to points from Clare Hehir, Chloe Morey and Niamh O’Dea to make it 1-4 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter.

Galway had a plethora of scoring options however and a couple of points by Carrie Dolan helped them establish a 1-8 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Clare had the wind at their backs in the second half and Morey scored a nice point but Galway had all the answers, with Dolan, player of the match Niamh Kilkenny and Ailish O’Reilly keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Sub Caitriona Cormican was denied a goal by a brilliant Lauren Solan save, while Clare were reduced to 14 after Eimear Kelly was sent off late on, but the they were already resigned to an opening round defeat by that juncture.

In the other Group 1 game, Kilkenny produced a stunning second half performance to record a resounding 2-18 to 0-11 win over Limerick in Bruff.

The Shannonsiders were another side with a new manager, Declan Nash stepping in after John Tuohy stood down, and bringing with him Mark Dunne and Niall Corcoran, who were in charge of Galway last year.

They had beaten Kilkenny in the League and began very well, opening up a 0-7 to 0-3 lead after 26 minutes, with their long-time talisman Niamh Mulcahy hitting six of those scores. A couple of points from Davina Tobin enabled Kilkenny to get back within two at half time, 0-8 to 0-6.

The Noresiders found another level after the resumption, keeping Limerick to three points while running riot themselves. Michelle Quilty, Shelly Farrell and Meighan Farrell raised white flags before goals by Miriam Walsh and Quilty put 13 between them at the end.

In Group 2, All-Ireland champions Cork went on the rampage, where it finished 1-19 to 0-7 against Wexford at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Rebels, without the retired Rena Buckley and Orla Cotter, who recently got married, set the tone right from the outset, moving six points to no score clear. Five different players were on target from the time Ashling

Thompson found the target from the left flank, with Orla Cronin becoming the first multiple scorer by landing the first point from a free after 13 minutes.

Linda Bolger ended Wexford’s drought but Katrina Mackey brought her tally to three with a couple of fine scores to make it 0-9 to 0-3 at half time.

It was a procession in the second half as Amy O’Connor, Cronin, Lauren Homan and Thompson all had points before Mackey delivered the coup de grace with a goal, finishing with customary aplomb after good build-up play involving Thompson and O’Connor.

Dublin were one of the stories of last year’s Championship when they made the last four and they will be happy to have started with a 3-14 to 3-9 triumph over Offaly.

Siobhán Kehoe (45) and Siobhán Flannery (free) exchanged points early on but when Gráinne Quinn goaled after six minutes, Dublin moved six points ahead.

Sarah Harding goaled for Offaly at the end of the first quarter but Kehoe found the net at the other end to maintain the home team’s dominance. Two points from Eimear McCarthy and another from Kehoe made it 2-11 to 1-6 at

the interval in favour of Dublin.

David Herity’s outfit kept the foot on the throttle and a goal soon after the restart opened a 10-point margin. Once more though, Offaly showed commendable resolve and a couple of goals, including one from a penalty by Flannery halved that gap with four minutes to go for Mike Wall’s charges, but they could not make any further inroads.

Meanwhile at The Ragg, Tipperary made light work of newcomers Meath, second-half goals from Cáit Deavane (two) and Megan Ryan helping to secure a 6-14 to 0-10 win.

GOLF

Seamus Power is best of the Irish heading into the final round at the St Jude Classic.

The Waterford man will tee off from 6 under par later today, 9 shots off the outright leader Dustin Johnson.

Shane Lowry carded a 68 yesterday and will resume from 3 under this afternoon.

Padraig Harrington will be the first of the Irish contenders to take to the course. The Dubliner tees off from 1 over par at 2:20 Irish time.



SOCCER

Cork City have moved back top of the League of Ireland’s Premier Division.

Kieran Sadlier and Graham Cummins scored in their 2-nil win at Sligo.

Shamrock Rovers hammered Bray 5-nil.

England’s under-21s have won the Toulon Tournament for a third time in a row.

They came back from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in the final.

Scotland missed the chance to finish third – losing to Turkey 5-3 on penalties after their play-off finished nil-nil.



Lyon say they’ve put an end to negotiations with Liverpool over the transfer of Nabil Fekir.

It was anticipated the France international midfielder could make a move to Anfield before the World Cup.

But his club say talks have not succeeded and that Fekir will be staying with them.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal will look to earn his 11th French Open title this afternoon when he takes on Dominic Thiem in the final.

Nadal is undefeated in 10 deciders on the clay of Roland Garros.

Thiem has recorded a win over the Spaniard as recently as last month, when he brought an end to Nadal’s 21-match unbeaten run on clay at the Madrid Open.

GOLF

The United States hold a commanding 9-3 lead over Great Britain and Ireland after the second day of the 40th Curtis Cup match at Quaker Ridge.

The hosts won the morning fourballs 3-0 before claiming two points from the afternoon foursomes. Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb contributed GB&I’s only point.

The United States need only 1½ points from the singles matches to win the overall match.



RACING

Trainer Ross O’Sullivan pulled off the biggest win of his career and a major coup when Baie Des Isles registered a brave success over the biggest jumping test in France – the Grade 2 Prix des Drags at Aureuil.

Meanwhile, Bapaume notched a stylish success in the Grade 2 Prix la Barka to give Willie Mullins a fifth career win in the race.



BOXING

Tyson Fury secured a win on his return – after opponent Sefer Seferi withdrew after the fourth round in Manchester last night.

It was a highly unusual fight – with Fury starting by giving his Albanian opponent a kiss – and then making faces at him.

Both men briefly stopped in the second round when a fight broke out in the crowd.

It was Fury’s first bout since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.





RUGBY

Wales have given themselves a great chance of winning a first series in Argentina since 1999.

They secured a 23-10 victory in the opening Test in San Juan.

The second and final match is in Santa Fe next Saturday.



England head coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell both admitted discipline let them down in their 42-39 defeat to South Africa.

They had taken an early 24-3 lead in Johannesburg before the hosts fought back.

There are two more matches of their 3-Test series left, with the next in Bloemfontein on Saturday.



Scotland’s summer tour of North and South America’s off to a winning start.

They beat Canada 48-10 in Edmonton.

Gregor Townsend’s side ran in seven tries – with Glasgow’s George Turner scoring a hat-trick.



MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton’s qualified fourth fastest for the Canadian F1 Grand Prix.

The defending champion’s title rival Sebastian Vettel took pole position in Montreal.

He’ll share the front row of the grid with Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – who was fastest in all three practice sessions – will go from third.

