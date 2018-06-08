TENNIS

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a record 11th French Open title in Paris today.

The number one seed faces former U-S Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.





Nadal lost his first set at the Roland Garros tournament in three years during the quarter-final win over Diego Schwartzman.

The Spaniard denies he feeling under pressure http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rafanadal.mp3

The other semi-final sees Marco Cecchinato and Dominic Thiem both aiming to reach their first ever Grand Slam final.

Thiem lost to Rafael Nadal in the last 4 last year and to Novak Djokovic in 2016.

Cecchinato had not won a Grand Slam match before arriving in Paris last week.



GOLF

Seamus Power sits on top of the leaderboard heading into the second day of the St Jude Classic in Memphis.

The Waterford native shot six birdies and a bogey during an impressive five under par opening round of 65.

He is one shot clear of group of 11 players who share second place, including Phil Mickelson and Stuart Appleby.

Padraig Harrington is two under.

Share Lowry is two over par.



BOXING

Belfast’s Michaela Walsh will look to secure a medal at the European Elite Women’s Boxing Championship today.

Walsh meets Helina Bruyevich of Belarus, an opponent she beat in 2014, in the featherweight quarter-finals in Bulgaria.

Kellie Harrington will box in the lightweight quarters tomorrow.



SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Women’s team resume their quest to reach their first major tournament this evening.

Colin Bell’s team entertain Norway in a World Cup qualifier in Tallaght at 5.30.

Ireland current lie second in their qualification group, one point ahead of tonight’s opponents, but have played an extra game.

Veteran defender Diane Caldwell has first hand knowledge of many of the players she will be facing today.

The 29 year old is playing in her fifth campaign for Ireland, and hopes her experience pays dividends in this encounter http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BELL-1.mp3



Dundalk can move to the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division table this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side will leapfrog Cork City if they beat second from bottom Limerick at Oriel Park.

Third-place Waterford host St Patrick’s Athletic, while Derry City are away to Bohemians.

All the games kick off at 7.45.

HORSE RACING

Donnacha O’ Brien’s bid to become Irish champion jockey for the first time gathered momentum at Leopardstown this evening when he registered his 26th winner of the season, compliments of a double aboard Bond Street and Giuseppe Garibaldi for his father Aidan.

Successful already in Classics this season aboard Saxon Warrior and Forever Together in the Newmarket 2,000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks respectively, O’Brien is now tied in the domestic race on the 26 winner mark with current champion Colin Keane, who didn’t leave the south Dublin track empty-handed.

The Trim rider went to Leopardstown tied at the head of the riders’ championship with 2006 champion Declan McDonogh on 25 winners apiece but hit the front briefly after scoring aboard Moravia for his boss Ger Lyons in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden before Donnacha drew level on the 26 winner mark later in the evening.

A trip to Royal Ascot the week after next could well be on the cards for Giuseppe Garibaldi after his success at Leopardstown last evening.

A crack at the King Edward VII Stakes or the Queens Vase look the likeliest scenarios.

Last night, the son of Galileo ran on strongly to the line for in-form rider Donnacha O’Brien http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dob.mp3

There is racing this evening at both the Curragh and Clonmel.