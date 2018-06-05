G-A-A referee chief Willie Barett says he is in favour of introducing goal line technology.

It follows the controversial ‘ghost goal’ in Sunday’s Munster Championship draw between Waterford and Tipperary.

Waterford defender Austin Gleeson caught the ball on the line, but the score was awarded by an umpire.





Barret, who is the referee development chairman, admits it was an error and is open to exploring if the Hawk-eye can be expanded.



There have also been calls to change the new Hurling Championship format.

Cork and Tipperary both dropped points at the weekend, meaning a team playing for the third week in a row has yet to win.

Waterford boss Derek McGrath is hoping to buck that trend http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/waterford.mp3



GOLF

Shane Lowry has secured his place at the U-S Open later this month.

The Offalyman will be in the field for the second major of the year, having finished joint first in the qualifying tournament in Ohio.

There was no such luck for Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne, who missed out on a place at qualifying tournament at Walton Heath in England.



SOCCER

Doctors in America say Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was concussed when he made two crucial errors in the Champions League final.

The German was a fault for Real Madrid’s first and third goals during the Reds 3-1 defeat in Kiev ten days ago.

Karius was involved in a collision with Sergio Ramos shortly before the first error.



TENNIS

The quarter-finals get underway at the French Open tennis today.

Men’s second seed Alexander Zverev plays his first ever last-eight match when he faces Dominic Thiem.

12-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic goes up against Marco Cecchinato.



RACING

There’s a re-fixed seven-race card at Kilbeggan this evening where the first is off at five-to-six.

A burst water main forced organisers to cancel the original meeting last Sunday.