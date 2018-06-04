GAELIC GAMES

Ladies football legend Cora Staunton will be returning to the Greater Sydney Giants for the 2019 women’s A-F-L season.

Staunton was the first international player to be drafted by an A-F-L club when she joined the Giants last season.





The club say the 11-time All-Star will linked up with the panel in November following her inter-county commitments with Mayo.

Dr Hyde Park will host the upcoming Connacht Senior Football Final between Roscommon and Galway on June 17th.

Connacht Council last night granted permission for the Hyde as venue – subject to conditions around ticketing.

The capacity will also be capped to 18,870 for the decider.

Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy says Diarmuid Connolly’s reported move to America for the summer is a blow to the Dubs’ footballers but he feels it won’t ‘do him any harm’.

The Irish Examiner claims that the two-time All-Star is considering offers from clubs in both New York and Boston.

Connolly played just once for Dublin in the League this spring and was not involved in the Leinster quarter-final win over Wicklow.

(Games at 1400)

There’s five games in the Eirgrid under-20 Leinster Football Championship this afternoon.

Last year’s All-Ireland under-21 champions Dublin host Westmeath at Parnell Park.

In today’s other group one game, Wexford welcome Longford to Wexford Park.

Laois take on Wicklow in Portlaoise, Kildare go to Meath and Louth take on Carlow in Drogheda.

GOLF

England’s Justin Rose couldn’t secure the victory that would’ve sent him to world number one, but still came in joint-sixth at the Memorial Tournament.

The Olympic champion finished on 12-under par.

Rory McIlroy tied for eighth, a shot further back.

Bryson DeChambeau won a three-way play-off after finishing on 15-under.

England’s Charley Hull had to settle for a share of 10th place at golf’s Women’s US Open.

She finished 11 shots behind eventual winner Ariya Jutanugarn – who took the title after a play-off.

SOCCER

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane has been left out of Germany’s World Cup squad.

The winger was named the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year after helping Pep Guardiola’s side to the Premier League title.

But he won’t be going to Russia with the defending champions.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany’s been included in Belgium’s final squad for the World Cup.

The defender picked up a groin injury in their friendly with Portugal at the weekend – putting his participation in doubt.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been left out by head coach Roberto Martinez.

England’s last Group G game is against Belgium, after matches with Tunisia and Panama.

West Ham say they’re “relieved” to hear new manager Manuel Pellegrini and his wife were unharmed after they were caught up in an armed robbery.

It happened as they were heading to a restaurant with friends in a suburb of Santiago in Chile.

Pellegrini has thanked police on Twitter for their “speedy and brave reaction”.

Today in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Cork can move top of the table with a win over a Derry City side who’ve lost their last 2 games.

The game at Turners Cross gets underway at 3.

Northern Ireland’s tour of Central America ended in a 3-nil defeat by Costa Rica.

For 25 minutes, Northern Ireland had two sets of brothers on the pitch – Jonny and Corry Evans, as well as Ryan and Conor McLaughlin.

(Cabinteely 1500, Finn Harps v Longford 1700, Shelbourne v Drogheda 1700, Cobh v Galway at 1915)

With leaders U-C-D not in action, Drogheda will replace them at the top of the First Division if they win at third place Shelbourne.

Galway seek their first win in three games when they Cobh this evening.

Finn Harps host Longford while basement side Athlone go to Cabinteely.

RUGBY

Brewing company Heineken have agreed a four-year deal to again become title sponsors of rugby’s Chanpions Cup.

Europe’s elite club competition will be renamed the Heineken Champions Cup from next season.

The pool draw will take place on June 20th with the 2019 Final set to take place in Newcastle.

TENNIS

(Halep starts 1000 BST; Nadal second on court; Wil v Sha third)

A last-16 tie between 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova’s the standout match at today’s French Open.

It’s their first meeting since Sharapova wrote about the American in her autobiography, something Williams has described as strange.

Current – and 10-time – champion Rafael Nadal aims for a place in the quarter-finals when he plays Maximilian Marterer.

World number one Simona Halep’s still looking for her first Grand Slam title, and needs to get past Elise Mertens to make the last eight.

MOTORSPORT

Four times British Rally champion Keith Cronin headed a family 1-2 in the Rathkeale House Hotel Circuit of Munster Rally, leading from start to finish as he beat his younger brother by almost two minutes over the nine stages.

RACING

Gowran stage a seven-race Bank Holiday Monday card starting at 2.15pm where the Kilkenny Senior Hurlers June 23rd Handicap (3.15) is the highlight with a field of nine going to post. The €26,000 contest over seven furlongs was won 12 months ago by the Patrick Prendergast-trained Canary Row and the Curragh trainer has light-weight War Hero declared with promising 7lb claimer Sean Davies booked to ride.

Knowing You, the filly who landed Declan McDonogh in hot water after running fourth over a furlong longer here last month, is back to make amends under the same rider for Curragh trainer Dermot Weld. The consistent grey Ishebayorgrey is seeking his tenth career win for Pat Martin and is another fancied contender following his creditable runner-up effort over the same trip at Leopardstown last time in a field headed by the Ger Lyons-trained Medicine Jack owned by Sean Jones.

Jim Bolger’s string are beginning to step up a gear in recent weeks and the Coolcullen handler is represented with Meagher’s Flag ridden by his son-in-law Kevin Manning in the concluding Mallwood Ltd Handicap (5.15), a race the pair have combined to win in recent years with Qatari Hunter and New Direction.

The going at Gowran is good.