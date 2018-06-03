SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland left it late to claim a 2-1 win against the USA at the Aviva Stadium last night, as John O’Shea brought the curtain down on his 118 cap career,

The legendary defender playing the first 33 minutes, before departing to a standing ovation.





It was a night to remember for Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke scoring his first international goal, on his full debut.

He turned Darragh Lenihan’s shot into the net just before the hour mark, equalising Bobby Wood’s first half goal.

And just as the clock hit 90 minutes Alan Judge buried the winner, for what was also his maiden international goal.

England go into their final World Cup warm-up game on the back of a win.

Gareth Southgate’s men claimed a 2-1 victory over Nigeria at Wembley ahead of Thursday’s friendly against Costa Rica in Leeds.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway aim to reach their third successive Connacht Senior Football Championship Final this afternoon.

At 3.30 the beaten Division One League finalists host Sligo at Pearse Stadium with the visitors hoping to spring a shock to book their place in the provincial decider for the first time since 2015.



A place in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final is the reward for the winners of this afternoon’s match between Fermanagh and Monaghan at Healy Park.

Throw-in is at 2.



It’s a must-win game for both Waterford and Tipperary in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Injury-hit Waterford come into the game at the Gaelic Grounds having lost their opening match against Clare while Tipperary have one point from their first two games.

The game is at 4.



A guaranteed place in next year’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship is the reward for the winners of this afternoon’s clash between Offaly and Dublin at Parnell Park.

The losers will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2019.

The sides face off at 3.



RUGBY

Ireland’s under-20s look to bounce back from their opening day defeat to hosts France when they take on South Africa in Pool C of the World Championship this afternoon.

The young Springboks laboured to a 33-27 victory over Georgia in their opener.

Kick-off is at 3.30.

GOLF

England’s Justin Rose still has the world number one ranking in his sights at the Memorial Tournament.

The Olympic champions is on 10-under par – four shots off the leader American Bryson DeChambeau, going into the final round in Ohio.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is two strokes further back.



England’s Charley Hull has work to do if she’s to win her first Major title at the Women’s US Open.

She’s on 1-over par in Alabama – 13 shots off the leader – Thailand’s 2016 Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn.

Mel Reid is among those to still to get her third round under way in the weather-affected tournament.



RUGBY

Wales have begun their tour of the United States and South America with a win.

Ryan Elias got a late try in a 22-20 victory against a much-changed South Africa in Washington DC.

Wales now travel to Argentina for two Tests against the Pumas, the first of which is on Saturday.

TENNIS

(Play starts at 1000)

2016 winner Novak Djokovic is in last-16 action at the French Open tennis today.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner takes on Fernado Verdasco at Roland Garros for a place in the last-eight.

Men’s second seed Alexander Zverev goes up against Karen Khachanov while the women’s number two Caroline Wozniacki takes on Daria Kasatkina.

RACING

Jumping fans are well catered for at Kilbeggan on Sunday afternoon where the first of seven races starts at 2.30pm.

Bang Bang Rosie bids to follow up her Limerick victory recorded two weeks ago for champion trainer Willie Mullins in the seven-runner Bloomfield House Hotel Mares Hurdle (3.35). His nephew Danny Mullins is on board for the second time and the pair face another recent winner Holding Pattern from the in-form dual purpose yard of Jessica Harrington and ridden by Robbie Power.

A bumper winner on her career debut, she opened her account at the first time of asking also over hurdles when scoring at Punchestown last month. Another with claims is the Gordon Elliott-trained Osco Mosco making her seasonal debut under Jack Kennedy since winning a 16-runner Fairyhouse maiden hurdle last November.

The €20,000 Like Kilbeggan On Facebook Handicap Chase (5.05) has attracted a dozen runners with the Joseph O’Brien-trained Exactoris heading the weights under Jody McGarvey. His owner JP McManus is also represented with William Du Berlais from the Enda Bolger Bruree yard with Mark Walsh, successful in this race aboard the McManus-owned Down Under back in 2015 and 2016, looking for his hat-trick in recent years.

The concluding Kilbegganraces On Snapchat bumper at 5.35pm has been won by Willie Mullins four times in the last 11 years and his newcomer Mid Day Gun. ridden by his in-form son Patrick, is his sole representative among the eight runners declared for the finale.

The going at Kilbeggan is good, good to firm in places.