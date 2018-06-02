RACING

Roaring Lion, who won York’s Dante Stakes – which is normally regarded as the key trial for Epsom, heads the home Derby defence today.

He comes to Epsom bidding to give trainer John Gosden a third victory in the event.





Roaring Lion is ridden by Kerry’s Oisin Murphy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/omsat.mp3

The Derby is underway at 4.30.

First race at the venue is at 2, with the going good to soft, good in places.

There is an eight-race Flat card at Navan today, beginning at the earlier than usual time of 1.10pm.

There is €50,000 worth of prize-money up for grabs in the Royal County Handicap (4.10) where The King is sure to be popular with punters for last Sunday’s Irish 1,000 Guineas-winning team of Jessica Harrington and Colm O’Donoghue.

Experienced French rider Gerard Mosse is a rare visitor to Navan as he partners London Icon in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race (4.40) for young trainer Adrian Keatley.

The going at Navan is good to firm.

It is back to Tramore this evening for a seven-race jumps card beginning at 5.45pm.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap Hurdle (8.20) is worth €15,000 in prize-money and, fresh from a 233-1 double at Fairyhouse on Thursday evening, trainer John McConnell will be hoping his hot streak can continue with Pat’s Pearl who was second at Downpatrick on her most recent start.

Classy hurdler Karalee runs in the opening Waterford & Tramore Racecourse Annual Members Mares Beginners Chase (5.45) for Willie and Danny Mullins.

The going at Tramore is good.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick return to action in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this evening following their opening day victory over Tipperary.

The Shannonsiders are at defending champions Cork from 7.

John Meyler’s Cork have three-points from their opening two matches.

Meanwhile, It’s a repeat of last year’s final in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship today.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Galway make the trip to Wexford.

Both sides have a 100 per cent record to date, having won their first two matches of the round-robin.

The game is at 5.

Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke has kept faith with the starting 15 that played in their win over Tyrone ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final at Fermanagh.

Galway are also unchanged from last weekend’s victory over Kilkenny for their trip to Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship tomorrow.

Waterford’s hurlers have made seven changes for their game against Tipperary on Sunday – with Austin Gleeson, Michael Kearney, Stephen Roche, DJ Foran, Stephen Bennett, Patrick Curran and Pauric Mahony coming in.

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer replaces Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher on the Tipp team.

SOCCER

The curtain comes down on John O’Shea’s international career tonight.

The 37-year-old will skipper the Republic of Ireland for his 118th and final cap against the United States in their friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick-off is at 8.08.

Stoke have released former Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Ireland.

The 31-year-old made 70 appearances across five years for the Potters but has suffered a series of injuries in the last three seasons.

Former England international Glen Johnson has also been let go by Stoke as they prepare for life in the SkyBet Championship.

S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Dundalk have won their sixth game in-a-row.

Stephen Kenny’s side have come back from 1-nil down to beat Shamrock Rovers 5-2 at Tallaght.

Daniel Carr put the Hoops ahead before Pat Hoban (pron: Hoo-ban), Daniel Cleary and Dane Massey scored for the Lilywhites to put them 3-1 up.

Roberto Lopes pulled one back for Rovers in the 70th minute but Robbie Benson scored twice more for Dundalk.

Garry Buckley, Kieran Sadlier and Graham Cummins scored in Cork City’s 3-nil win at home to their Munster rivals Waterford.

Sligo Rovers won 2-nil at Derry with Lewis Morrison and David Cawley scoring for the Bit o’ Red.

Bray have just their third win of the season.

Cory Galvin. Dan Kelly and Darragh Gibbons found the net in their 3-1 victory over St Pat’s.

It was 1-all between Limerick and Bohemians.

First Division leaders UCD beat Cobh 3-1 at Belfield.

Longford won 3-2 against Galway, Shels beat Wexford 4-1, Drogheda were 2-nil winners over Cabinteely while Finn Harps thrashed basement side Athlone 4-nil.



TENNIS

(Play starts at 1000)

Both the men’s and women’s top seeds are in third round action at the French Open tennis today.

Defending men’s champion Rafa Nadal continues his bid for an 11th title at Roland Garros when he takes on home favourite Richard Gasquet this afternoon.

Simona Halep, last year’s beaten women’s finalist, faces unseeded German Andrea Petkovic.

Serena Williams, Garbine Muguruza, Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic and Maria Sharapova are also in action.



GOLF

Graeme McDowell’s well placed heading into this morning’s third round at golf’s Italian Open.

He’s 10-under and just one shot behind the halfway clubhouse leader Martin Kaymer.

Padraig Harrington’s back out from five-under with Wicklow’s Paul Dunne four-under.



(Second round resumes 1245)

England’s Mel Reid and Charley Hull are among those still needing to complete their second rounds at the US Women’s Open.

Play was suspended due to dangerous weather in Alabama.

Reid is currently on 5-over par after 10 holes though – 3-over for the tournament.

Hull has played one hole less and is level overall and 2-under so far.

Leader Sarah Jane Smith of New Zealand is in the clubhouse on 10-under – four shots ahead of her nearest rival.



England’s Justin Rose is among the contenders after the second round of golf’s Memorial Tournament.

The Olympic champion and world number three is four shots off the leader Joaquin Niemann of Chile in Ohio.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy had a disappointing end to his second round to leave him on level-par for the tournament.

