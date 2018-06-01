Rugby

Ronan O’Gara says Munster must make the most of the signing of Joey Carbury.

The Leinster out half has agreed to switch Provinces on a two year contract.

O’Gara says Munster must evolve their game plan to give Carbury as much ball as possible.





Writing in the Irish Examiner the former Ireland number 10 also calls for Munster to ensure Carbury wants to stay at Thomond Park in two years’ time.



Some bad news for the Ireland Rugby team ahead of their upcoming summer tour to Australia.

Captain Rory Best has been ruled out of the trip with a hamstring injury.

Munster’s Niall Scannell takes his place in the squad.

Cycling

John Brosnan showed no tiredness from the RAS to win his clubs round of the Road Race League.

Killarney Cycling Club also took the three underage races with Callum Steadman wining the u12’s Shane Galvin winning the u14’s and Patrick Galvin winning the u16’s.

TENNIS

Men’s second seed Alexander Zverev continues his bid for a maiden Grand Slam today.

The 21-year-old German takes on Damir Dzumhur in the last-32 in the first match on the Court Philippe-Chatrier this morning.

12-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic takes on Roberto Bautista-Agut in round three.

Caroline Wozniacki, the women’s second seed, goes up against Pauline Parmentier of France.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell leads the Irish challenge into day two of golf’s Italian Open.

He’ll tee off from five-under par this morning, three shots behind the overnight leaders Robert Rock, Laurie Canter and Richard Sterne.

Paul Dunne’s back out from two-under with Padraig Harrington level-par.

RACING

A final field of 12 horses has been declared for the Blue Riband event of the English Flat Racing season – the Investec Derby, at Epsom tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

Mike Vince has more.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Derby.wav

Epsom gets underway at 2 with the going soft-good to soft in places.

Elsewhere,

Market Rasen is off at 20 to 2 with the going good

Catterick begins at 10 to 2 with the going good-good to firm in places

Later in the day

Bath starts at quarter to 6 with the going firm – good to firm in places

Doncaster starts at 6 with the going good to firm – good in places

Goodwood begins at 10 past 6 with the going good to soft.

And at home, Tramore is off at 20 to 6 with the going good.