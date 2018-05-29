France have warmed up for the World Cup with a 2-nil win over Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland.

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud and Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir were on target late in the first-half in a game which the hosts dominated at the Stade de France.

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams and Shamrock Rovers attacker Graham Burke made their debuts for Ireland.





Jonathan Walters is pleased with the performance, especially from the new players in the squad…

Liverpool have made Monaco midfielder Fabinho their first signing of the summer.

The 24-year old Brazilian will join the Champions League finalists on July 1st after the clubs agreed a fee last night – believed to be around 50-million Euro.

Mo Salah will travel to Spain for treatment on the shoulder injury he suffered during the Champions League final.

The Liverpool and Egypt striker is determined to recover in order to play at the World Cup.

It will be Egypt’s first appearance at the finals in 28 years when they play Uruguay on the 15th of June.

TENNIS

Serena Williams makes her Grand Slam come back at the French Open today.

The 23-time major champion, who is returning from maternity leave, will face Kristyna Pliskova in the women’s singles first round.

Men’s top Seed Rafael Nadal holds a two-set advantage ahead of the resumption of his rain delayed match with Simone Bolelli.

Marin Cilic and Simona Halep are also in action at Roland Garros today.

Horse Racing

2 homecards today with evening cards.

Racing begins at Gowran Park at 4.45pm and the ground at the County Kilkenny venue is good.

Racing at Ballinrobe begins at 5.30pm and the ground is also good.

Cross-channel

Lingfield Park begins at 20 to 2 with the going standard

Leicester is off at 10 to 2 with the going good to soft – good in places

And Redcar is underway at 2 with the going good to firm