GAELIC GAMES

Meath and Kildare will join Mayo and Tyrone in this morning’s draw for the first round of the All Ireland qualifiers.

The Royals suffered their first Championship defeat to Longford in 36 years yesterday, while Carlow beat Kildare for the first time since 1953.





Longford now face a Leinster semi final against All Ireland Champions Dublin, who started their summer with a 23 points victory over Wicklow.

Carlow have a last four encounter against Laois to look forward to and forward Darragh Foley feels it is time for them to be taken seriously http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/barrow.mp3



SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will be without Jeff Hendrick for tonight’s internatioanl friendly against France in Paris.

The Burnley midfielder has been ruled out of the game with a back injury.

League of Ireland fans will be hoping that Shane Supple and Graham Burke are included in Martin O’Neill’s plans for the game.

Ireland are returning to the venue of Thierry Henry’s infamous hand ball

Assistant manager Roy Keane says this match is about the future http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/roykeane-1.mp3

Kick off at the Stade de France is at 8 o clock.



TENNIS

Defending champion Rafael Nadal gets his bid for an 11th French Open title underway this afternoon.

The top seed opens his campaign against the World Number 129 Simone Bolelli of Italy.

Defending champion Jelana Ostepenko and Venus Williams suffered shock first round exits at Roland Garros yesterday.



POWERLIFTING

It’s been a historic weekend for Irish para-powerlifting, with Ireland winning Championship medals for the very first time at any level.

Nicola Dore (Limerick) and Britney Arendse (Cavan) took bronze in their different weight divisions at the European Open Championships in in France.

It’s one of the most important events ahead of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.



RACING

Confidence is high that Dawn Shadow, winner of a valuable mares’ novice hurdle at the Punchestown festival, can continue her upward curve in the feature Monroe’s Live Mares Handicap Hurdle at Ballinrobe this evening.

The mare’s trainer Dot Love enjoyed plenty of success for Dawn Shadow’s owner Sean Riley, chiefly with Shadow Eile, who is a sister to the dam of this runner.

Next in the weights for the event at 6.30 is Pat Fahy’s Awayinthewest, who has placed seven times over hurdles but remains a maiden in this sphere.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Flaviana, last seen finishing down the field in a Listed mares’ hurdle at Killarney, is another interesting contender in the ten-runner contest.

The Bank of Ireland Handicap Chase at 8 sees the consistent Crocodile Dundee try to register another success for the Tralee father and son team of Bryan and Tom Cooper.

The first of seven races is due off at 5.30 and the going is good.