SOCCER

A stunning overhead goal from Gareth Bale helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

He scored twice after coming off from the bench – with his second strike going in thanks to a terrible error from Loris Karius.





The Liverpool goalkeeper also made a mistake for the opener – before Sadio Mane equalised for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Real have now won the trophy three times in a row.

Fulham have won promotion back to the Premier League.

Captain Tom Cairney scored the only goal of the game as the Cottagers beat Aston Villa 1-nil in the SkyBet Championship Playoff Final at Wembley.



RUGBY

Leinster have completed their first-ever European and domestic double.

Tries from Devin Toner, Jack Conan Jordan Larmour, Sean Cronin and James Lowe have helped the Champions Cup winners beat Scarlets by 40-points to 32 in the Guinness PRO-14 Final at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster are the first ever Irish province to win a league and European double.



GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon are into their third successive Connacht Senior Football Final.

Diarmuid Murtagh scored five-points as the holders eased to a 24-points to 10 win over Leitrim at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Kevin McKernan scored Down’s goal in their 1-18 to 14-points victory over Antrim in the Ulster Football quarters.

Laois are into the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

Paul Kingston found the net three times in a 4-13 to 1-12 victory over Westmeath in Tullamore.

It’s two wins from two for Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship – they’ve beaten Offaly by 5-24 to 2-9.

Mark Fanning, Conor McDonald, Lee Chin, Aidan Nolan and Jack O’Connor scored the goals for Davy Fitzgerald’s side.



Galway play their first-ever home game in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship later.

The reigning All-Ireland champions host League winners Kilkenny at 4.

Kilkenny have won their first two matches while Galway were winners at Offaly on the opening weekend.

Seamus Callanan has been recalled to the Tipperary starting 15 for their clash with Cork in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship in Thurles at 2 this afternoon.

At 3.30, Clare, who lost to Cork last weekend, welcome Waterford to Ennis.



Dublin open their Leinster Senior Football Championship campaign against their neighbours Wicklow at O’Moore Park, at 4.

Longford take on Meath at 3 with Carlow and Kildare meeting in Tullamore at 2.

Derry look for their first Championship win over Donegal in six attempts this afternoon.

They clash in the Ulster Football quarter-finals at 4.



GOLF

(McIlroy tees off at 1100, Lowry 0955, McDowell 0930)

Rory McIlroy will look to win golf’s B-M-W P-G-A Championship title for the second time today.

The four-time major winner shares the lead with Francesco Molinari at 13-under heading into the final round.

Shane Lowry’s just outside the top-10 at 6-under while Graeme McDowell tees off this morning from five-under.



CYCLING

Chris Froome is set to win his first Giro d’Italia cycling title later.

He takes a 46-second lead into the procession final stage into Rome.

He’ll become just the seventh man ever to claim all three Grand Tours – having already won the Vuelta a Espana and a fourth Tour de France title last year.

RACING

The Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (4.10) will forever hold a special place in Aidan O’Brien’s heart as 21 years ago it was the scene of his first Classic triumph, when Classic Park was successful. Victory in the latest edition of the Curragh Classic today, in which he is represented by Happily, Clemmie, Could It Be Love and Most Gifted, would make O’Brien the most successful trainer in the history of the race. Winter last year made it win number seven for O’Brien, a total also achieved by Hubert Hartigan between 1928 and 1954.

Godolphin have never won the Irish 1,000 Guineas but in the shape of Soliloquy have high hopes of breaking their duck. She was on Saturday vying for second-favouritism with Clemmie, behind Happily, at around the 5-1 mark.

Winner of both of Leopardstown’s 1,000 Guineas Trials, the Ger Lyons-trained Who’s Steph was purchased by George Strawbridge after the second of those wins and has been supplemented for the Classic at a cost of €30,000.

There is a strong supporting card at the Curragh and the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup sees a mouth-watering tussle between last year’s Epsom Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher and the Roger Varian-trained Defoe.

The first of eight race at the Curragh is due off at 1.50 and the going is good, good to firm in places.