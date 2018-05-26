CYCLING

Richard Maes is best of the Kerry riders going into stage 7 of Ras Tailteann today.

He’s in 51st position, with Eugene Moriarty 52nd.





Other positions:

Cormac Daly 62nd

Cathal Moynihan 67th

John Brosnan 73rd

Conor Kissane 75th

Paul Kennedy 80th

Brandon Douglas 99th

Marcus Treacy 100th

Patrick Clifford 103rd

SOCCER

Liverpool aim to win the Champions League for the first time since 2005 this evening in Kiev.

The reds will have to overcome a Real Madrid side looking to lift the European Cup for an unprecedented 13th time.

Kick off is at 7:45.



In the SkyBet Championship, a place in the top flight is the prize for the winners of Aston Villa and Fulham, who go head to head in the final of the playoffs.



Dundalk are still 2 points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following last nights results.

The Lilywhites were comfortable 5 – 0 winners against bottom side Bray Wanderers.

Cork City are hot on their heels, after claiming a 3 – 1 win on the road to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Waterford earned their first win in 4 league games by beating Derry City 4 – 0.

Bohemians came from a goal down to claim a 1 – 1 draw with Shamrock Rovers.

And,

Sligo Rovers finished with 10 men in a 0 – 0 draw with Limerick.



RUGBY

Leinster bid to complete a historic European and domestic double later when they face Scarlets in the Pro 14 final.

Isa Nacewa captains the blues in what will be his 185th and final appearance for the side.

Johnny Sexton is among 4 changes – he returns at out-half, after missing last weeks narrow semi final win over Munster.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 6 o’clock.

RACING

Order Of St George made the latest step of a familiar route to possible Ascot Gold Cup glory, as he landed the Listed Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown for a third straight year and now heads to the Royal meeting in June in an attempt to regain his Gold Cup crown.

Ryan Moore had few moments of worry on the son of Galileo, taking it up on the approach to the straight and despite last year’s runner-up Twilight Payment closing the gap to less than a length at the line, the winner was subjected to no more than hands and heels inside the last furlong. A fascinating Ascot clash awaits.



Every trainer, even the mighty Gordon Elliott, endures a fallow period, but after a trying few weeks for the king of Cullentra House, he produced an across the card double with winners at Leopardstown and Down Royal.

After Elliott’s Kuraka landed a handicap on the level at Leopardstown, Lisa O’Neill completed the double for the yard when guiding Gigginstown’s Moratorium to a hard fought success in the concluding 4 Corners Sign-Print And Design Flat Race up north.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy takes a three-shot lead into day 3 of the BMW PGA Championship today.

The Ulster man will tee off from 12 under par this afternoon.

GAELIC GAMES

Defending Connacht football champions Roscommon will aim to reach their 3rd successive provincial final when they play Leitrim at 5.30 this evening.

The first of the quarter finals in the Leinster Football Championships also takes place today.

Westmeath and Laois meet in a midlands derby at O’Connor Park, Tullamore from 7.

In Ulster, Páirc Esler hosts the meeting of Down and Antrim at 7.

The winners will face either Derry or Donegal in the final four.