SOCCER

Arsenal are reportedly set to appoint Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger’s successor.

The Spaniard left French side Paris Saint- Germain at the end of this campaign following two successful years in charge.





Emery has emerged as first choice, with the Premier League club expected to make an announcement later this week.

Spanish expert Guillem Balague tells Sky Sports News, he’s more-than qualified http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gb.mp3

West Ham have confirmed the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as manager.

The former Manchester City boss replaces David Moyes.



Dundalk remain two points clear at the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Robbie Benson scored his 50th league goal to help the Lillywhites beat Waterford 2-nil at Oreil Park last night.

It keeps Dundalk ahead of Cork City, who were 2-nil winners at Limerick.

Garry Buckley hit the back of the net twice to make it three goals in two games.

Derry City returned to winning ways with a 2-nil victory over bottom side Bray Wanderers at the Brandywell.



In the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division St Patrick’s Athletic will stretch their winning streak to five games if they beat Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght this evening.

Kick off is at 8 o’clock.

RUGBY

Leinster return to training today as the countdown continues to the Pro 14 final.

The Province are hoping Jonathan Sexton and Isa Nacewa will be fit to take on the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Sexton missed the weekend’s win over Munster with a calf injury.

Nacewa has a similar issue.

Leinster beat the Welsh side by 22 points when they met in the Champions Cup semi finals last month.

Scrum coach John Fogarty believes this match will be a lot closer http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FOGARTY.mp3



CYCLING

The Giro d’Italia resumes today with its 16th stage, a 34-kilometre time trial.

Simon Yates holds a 2-minute 11-second lead over Tom Dumoulin in the race for the leader’s pink jersey.



TENNIS

Serena Williams will be unseeded on her return to Grand Slam tennis.

French Open organisers say their seeding guidelines will be based upon the current W-T-A rankings.

Given her time off the tour after the birth of her first child, Williams is now ranked 453rd in the world.

The three-time winner at Roland Garros could now face some of the top-ranked players in the world in the opening rounds.



RACING

Sligo stages a seven-race Flat card this evening, featuring the €15,000 Hyundai Santa Fe Handicap (7.50).

A field of 14 will enter the stalls for that feature contest over one mile and four furlongs and the in-form team of Harry Rogers and Chris Hayes will fancy their chances of landing the spoils with the consistent Boom Or Bush.

Fresh from his treble at Navan on Saturday, former champion jockey Declan McDonogh will be on board the hot favourite Luzum, trained by Kevin Prendergast, in the Printfix Ltd. Rated Race (6.20).

The first of seven races at Sligo is due off at 5.50 and the going is soft.

Pat Farrell, Stud Groom at Moyglare Stud in Maynooth, County Kildare was announced as the Irish Racing Excellence Award winner, taking the top honour at the 2018 Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards, held at the Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, County Meath on Monday evening.

Pat, who also won the Dedication to Racing Award, was selected by the 12 members of the judging committee for the highest accolade from among eight individual category winners, who were also revealed at the awards ceremony.

From County Kildare and known for his affinity with horses, Pat has worked for Moyglare Stud for the last 45 years, only 11 years less than the stud’s foundation. In that time, there is little of the people, land, bloodlines and success that Pat has not been part of. Pat has foaled, handled, broken or ridden some great horses in his long career, including all the Irish-bred Moyglare Group 1 winners.

A total of ten awards, worth €84,000 were presented by former All-Ireland footballer for Meath and RTÉ GAA analyst, Colm O’Rourke. Richard Forristal, Editor of the Racing Post in Ireland, acted as MC for the occasion.

Irish Racing Excellence Award

Pat Farrell, Stud Groom, Moyglare Stud, County Kildare

Administration Award

Gillian Carey, Operations Manager, Fairyhouse Racecourse, County Meath

Runners-up:

Denis Hickey, Racing Secretary, Ballydoyle, County Tipperary

Vicki McWey, Supervisor Registrations Department, Horse Racing Ireland, County Kildare

Newcomer Award

Georgie Benson, Stable Lass, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Runners-up:

Joanne Eaton, Stable Lass, Willie McCreery, County Kildare

Charlie Sweeney, Pupil Assistant/Second Head Lad, Eyrefield House Stud, County Kildare

Horse Care Award

Mary Nugent, Travelling Assistant, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Runners-up:

Emma Connolly, Travelling Head Lass / Assistant Trainer, Noel Meade, County Meath

Sinead O’Sullivan, Head Girl, John Murphy, County Cork

In The Saddle Award

James Rath, Head Lad, Liz Doyle, County Wexford

Runners-up:

Audrey O’Neill, Exercise Rider & Groom, John Oxx, County Kildare

Josep Sans Sanchez, Head Man, PJ Prendergast, County Kildare

Travelling Head Person Award

Camilla Sharples, Travelling Head Girl, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Runners-up:

Tina Evans, Travelling Head Girl, Joseph O’Brien, County Kilkenny

Jason Forsyth, Travelling Head Person, John Oxx, County Kildare

Leads by Example Award

Stephen Thorne, Assistant Trainer, Adrian McGuinness, County Dublin

Runners-up:

Tom Daly, Assistant Head Man, Dermot Weld, County Kildare

Valerie Keatley, Head Girl, Johnny Murtagh, County Kildare

Dedication to Racing and Breeding Award

Pat Farrell, Stud Groom, Moyglare Stud, County Kildare

Runners up:

Eamonn Leigh, Headman, Jessica Harrington, County Kildare

Tommy Ryan, Head Lad, Edward O’Grady, County Tipperary

Racing and Breeding Support Services Award

Martin ‘Snowy’ Pearse, Facilities Manager, Punchestown Racecourse, County Kildare

Runners up:

Martin Leahy, Master Farrier, Bruff, County Limerick

Sharon O’Regan, Head of Operations, Weatherbys Ireland GSB Ltd, County Kildare

Racecourse Award

Fairyhouse Racecourse, Ratoath, County Meath