GAELIC GAMES

Monaghan crushed Tyrone’s hopes of a third successive Ulster Senior Football title.

Conor McManus hit six points as Malachy O’Rourke’s side beat Mickey Harte’s men by 1-18 to 1-16 in Omagh.





It is the first time Monaghan have beaten the Red Hand County since 1988.



SOCCER

Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple could be called up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

Martin O’Neill has hinted he is considering the League of Ireland net minder for upcoming international friendlies against France and the U-S-A.

Darren Randolph and Keiren Westwood are injured.



First and third go head to head in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Table toppers Dundalk welcome Waterford to Oreil Park.

Second placed Cork City are away to Munster rivals Limerick.

Bottom side Bray Wanderers travel to Derry City.



MOTORSPORT

There was heartbreak for Ireland’s Callum Devine shortly before the finish of Vodafone Rally Portugal yesterday just as the Derry driver looked all set to take runner up position in the Junior section of this World Rally Championship round.

The 23 year old current holder of the Young Rally Driver of the Year title, and the Billy Coleman Award, held fourth place following Friday’s stages and climbed to second on Saturday, behind Swede Dennis Radstrom. He held this place for most of yesterday’s final section, a clear nine minutes ahead of Italy’s Enrico Oldrati, but on the eighteenth of the twenty stages, a wheel came off his Ford Fiesta R2T and that was the end of his weekend.

Waterford’s Craig Breen finished seventh in the main rally, after being as high as second during Friday’s stages in his Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT car. His Northern Ireland teammate Kris Meeke led the rally at one point, but crashed out and was unable to continue.

At home, Cork’s Barry Meade and Colin Fitzgerald took victory in the Carlow Sheehy Motors Mini Staaaages Rally in their Escort, eleven seconds ahead of Frank and Lorna Kelly from Tyrone.