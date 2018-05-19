RUGBY

A place in the Pro 14 final is the prize for the winner of today’s interpro derby between Munster and Leinster.

The winners will face Scarlets in the Aviva Stadium decider, following the Welsh sides win over Glasgow last night.





Starting time at the RDS today is 3.15.

Mike Fuller of Killarney rugby club looks ahead to the tie http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fuller-1.mp3



GAELIC GAMES

Paul Rouse has been appointed Offaly’s interim football manager.

The U-C-D lecturer will be assisted by his brother John and former Offaly players Alan McNamee and Stephen Darby.

Rouse will hold his first meeting with the players this evening after former Kildare forward Johnny Doyle took charge of training last night.

Offaly had sacked Stephen Wallace on Wednesday in the wake of their Leinster Championship defeat to Wicklow.

Tonight in the Ulster Senior Football Championship, Fermanagh and Armagh meet in a repeat of last months Allianz Football League Division 4 final.

Throw-in is at 7.

SOCCER

The FA Cup final takes centre stage at Wembley this evening.

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho renew their rivalry when Chelsea and Manchester United face off in a repeat of the 2007 decider.

The London club will be aiming to close out a disappointing campaign by claiming their first FA Cup in 6 years.

The decider’s at 5.15.

Dodie Constable, Man United fan and Chelsea supporter Ger Walsh look ahead to the decider http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/talkingheads-2.mp3



In Scotland Celtic go in search of their second domestic treble in a row this afternoon.

The Hoops take on Motherwell in the final of the Scottish Cup at 3.



There’s one game this evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Sligo Rovers welcome Shamrock Rovers from 7.45.

15 minutes earlier in the First Division, Shelbourne travel to play Longford Town.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power all missed the half-way cut at golf’s A-T-and-T Byron Nelson.

Harrington and McDowell were both one shot outside the mark at three-under while Power was a shot further back at two-under.

Marc Leishman holds a one shot lead over the field into the weekend at 15-under.



RACING

Saturday racing in Ireland takes place at Navan where the opening contest at the Co Meath venue is due off at 1.55pm.

The €75,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes (4.10) is the richest race on the card where Aidan O’Brien has three of the seven runners declared. Recent Leopardstown scorer Southern France makes a quick reappearance in the hands of O’ Brien’s son Donnacha with stable companion Easter Lily, a Leopardstown fillies maiden winner last summer, ridden by Ronan Whelan. Sizzling, who opened her account at Tipperary last August, completes the Ballydoyle trio with Mick Hussey in the saddle.

The Mathews Agri Handicap (3.35) has a bigger field of 11 headed by Jim Bolger’s top-weight Smash Williams, the mount of his son-in-law Kevin Manning. The race sees the return to action of the David Marnane-trained Alfredo Arcano who performed with credit on the Polytrack since his last run on grass at the Curragh last September. Along with four placed efforts, he won a sprint handicap at the Co Louth venue and has the able assistance of the in-form Declan McDonogh on board.

Ger Lyons sent out Celebration to win this corresponding race 12 months ago and his sole representative Blue Uluru bids to go one place better than his runner-up effort at Dundalk last month with Gary Carroll booked to ride.

A field of nine faces the starter in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap (4.45) including the hat-trick seeking Bianca Minola who hails from the in-form Ballingarry, Co Limerick yard of Richard O’Brien.

The going at Navan is currently good to firm, good in places.