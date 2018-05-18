RUGBY

Johnny Sexton looks set to miss Leinster’s Pro 14 semi final against arch rivals Munster at the R-D-S tomorrow.

Reports claim Ross Byrne will wear the number 10 shirt as Sexton is suffering from a groin injury.





Joey Carbery, James Lowe and Jack Conan are also expected to come in, as coach Leo Cullen freshens the side that lifted the Champions Cup in Bilboa last week.

John Ryan is tipped to replace injured prop Stephen Archer in the Munster team which will also be named today.

Garry Ringrose says Leinster can’t afford to let standards slip http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ringrose-3.mp3



The 2015 and 2017 champions go head to head in Scotland tonight.

Munster bound Tadhg Beirne will line out in the Scarlets second row, as the holders take on Glasgow in the first of the semi finals at Scotstoun.

Kick off is at 7.45.



GAELIC GAMES

Tiernan McCann and Colm Cavanagh have recovered from injury to be named in the Tyrone team for their Ulster Championship opener against Monaghan in Omagh on Sunday.

Mickey Harte has included ten of the team that started August’s All Ireland semi final defeat to Dublin.

The Tyrone boss says they have to hit the ground running http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tyrone.mp3



SOCCER

S-S-E Airtiricty League Premier Division leaders Dundalk are on the road again tonight.

Stephen Kenny’s side face Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Second place Cork City welcome Bray Wanderers to Turner’s Cross.

Limerick visit third place Waterford, while St Patrick’s Athletic entertain Derry City.

All the games start at 7.45.



GOLF

Seamus Power leads the Irish challenge heading into the second round of the Byron Nelson tournament in Texas.

The Waterford native holds a share of 12th place on 5 under par.

He is 5 shots behind the leader Marc Leishman.

Graeme McDowell is a further shot back.

Padraig Harrington starts the day on 2 under par.



CYCLING

Sam Bennett could claim his third stage victory at the Giro d’Italia today.

The 27 year old clinched his second yesterday.

He is the first Irish man to win multiple stages at the same Grand Tour since 1988.



RACING

There is racing today at both Cork and Downpatrick.