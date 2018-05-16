Soccer

Conor Hourihane came to the rescue as Aston Villa moved a step closer to a Premier League return last night.

The Republic of Ireland international headed of the line as Villa drew nil all with Middlesbrough at Villa Park to win their Championship play off 1-nil on aggregate.

A place in the top flight will be up for grabs when they face Fulham in the play off final at Wembley on Saturday week.

S-S-E Airtricity League

St Patrick’s Athletic recorded their third successive victory in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division last night.

Goals from Thomas Byrne and Dean Clarke handed the Saints a 2-nil win over Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park.

The win has moved them level on points with fourth place Derry City.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland are set for a return to the venue of their historic win over New Zealand.

They’ll play Conor O’Shea’s Italy at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Saturday November 3rd.

CYCLING

Today’s 11th stage of cycling’s Giro d’Italia will take the peloton almost 160-kilometres from Assisi to Osimo.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett is second on the points classification following his third place finish in yesterday’s 10th stage.

Simon Yates holds a 41 second lead at the top of the general classification with four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome back in 10th.

RACING

Tralee trainer Tom Cooper thought he had an above average filly on his hands last Autumn in Lisard Lady, it took its time for that to be confirmed but her performance in the John Lane & Sons Handicap at Killarney on Tuesday was very impressive.

Held up at the back of the field by Leigh Roche, she came wide in the straight and raced in the centre of the track, but she showed a telling turn of foot in the final furlong horse, sweeping past the entire field to win eased down by two-and-three-quarter lengths from Lethal Power.