CRICKET

The Irish Cricket team will look to continue their come back on the final day of the inaugural test match against Pakistan.

After a disastrous first innings, Kevin O’Brien’s historic century has handed the hosts hopes of victory.

Ireland resume in Malahide this morning on 319 for 7, with a 139 run lead.

Soccer

Martin O’Neill led the protests after the Republic of Ireland were knocked out of the Under 17 European Championships in controversial circumstances by the Netherlands in Chesterfield last night.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was sent off just seconds after making what seemed to be a crucial penalty shootout save.

The referee felt Corcoran had moved off his line before the kick was taken and gave the goalkeeper a second yellow card.

Dutch striker Ivan Redan scored the retake to put his side through to the semi finals.

Local Soccer

Dominos Pizza U17 Cup Semi Final Tralee Dynamos 5-2 Rattoo Rovers

Dundalk moved two-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

Stephen Kenny’s side came from behind to beat Derry City 4-1 at the Brandywell.

Waterford drew 2 all with Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

St. Patrick’s Athletic welcome Sligo Rovers to Richmond Park tonight.

Fulham are just one game away from a Premier League return.

The Cottagers beat Derby County 2-nil at Craven Cottage last night and 2-1 on aggregate to secure their place in the Championship play-off final.

Fulham will now play either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough who play their semi-final second leg Villa Park tonight.



CYCLING

The Giro D’Italia resumes today for its tenth and longest stage of this year’s race.

Simon Yates wears the leader’s pink jersey with a 32-second advantage over his Mitchelin-Stott teammate, Esteban Chaves.