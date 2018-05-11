GOLF

World number one Dustin Johnson is part of a six way share of the lead at 6-under par after the opening day of the Players’ Championship at Sawgrass.

Johnson had a six birdies in a bogey free round of 66 and is joined at the top of the leaderboard by fellow Americans Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson and Sweden’s Alex Noren.

Rory McIlroy’s five shots back at one-under while Shane Lowry’s back out from three over today.

Tiger Woods opened with a level-par 72 – and the 14-time major winner says the course is set up to punish any errors http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tiger.mp3



CRICKET

Ireland are preparing to make history later this morning.

They’re set to host Pakistan at Malahide in their first ever test match.

Batsman Ed Joyce will make his test debut at the age of 39.

The Bray native played limited overs cricket for England for four years before re-joining Ireland in 2011.

He says it’s a special day ahead http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/braynative.mp3

Play is due to get underway – weather permitting – at 11 o’clock.



SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says they did what they needed to do to secure second place in the Premier League last night.

His team went into the game at West Ham knowing they’d finish as runners-up by avoiding defeat – and drew nil-nil.

Mourinho tells Sky Sports News, he’s not getting too carried away by their achievement http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/nilnil-1.mp3



The Republic of Ireland under-17s need only a draw this afternoon to qualify for the quarter finals of their European Championships.

Colin O’Brien’s side take on Bosnia-Herzigovina at St. George’s Park, where kick-off is at 1.

Qualification will see Ireland face the Netherlands in the last-8.



After seeing their long unbeaten run come to a surprising halt away to Bray last week, Derry City welcome the Premier Division leaders Cork City to the Brandywell tonight.

Dundalk are another side looking to rebuild their league form, with Sligo Rovers visiting Oriel Park.

Fresh from his Ireland call-up, Graham Burke will again look to impress for Shamrock Rovers who welcome in-form Waterford to Tallaght.

Bohemians will look to put together back-to-back League wins for the first time this season when they make the trip to Bray.

While second-bottom Limerick face St. Pat’s.

Terry Butler’s first game in charge of Athlone sees them still seeking a first win of the season – they face promotion hopefuls Drogheda.

First Division leaders UCD go to Galway tonight.

Shelbourne face Finn Harps,

And Wexford take on Longford.



Fulham will be hoping for no hangover from the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League tonight.

They head to Derby for the first leg of their SkyBet Championship play-off semi-final.

Kick-off is at 7.45.



Shrewsbury have the advantage in their League One play-off semi-final with Charlton.

They secured a 1-nil win in London in the first leg of their tie.

The teams meet for the deciding game on Sunday.



RUGBY

Jordan Larmour’s expected to start on the wing for Leinster in tomorrow’s Champions Cup Final against Racing.

With doubts over scrum-half Luke McGrath’s fitness following an ankle injury, the Blues are likely to opt for Jamison-Gibson Park on the bench as cover.

That’ll mean no place in the matchday 23 for winger James Lowe due to the limit of two ‘non-European players’ in the squad.

Leo Cullen will name his team this lunchtime.

Racing must decide whether to start legendary All-Blacks out-half Dan Carter or use him from the bench.

The Parisians are without their scrum-half and captain Maxime Machenaud who has a knee injury, but Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster says they’ve plenty of options to cover his absence http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bilbao.mp3



Bilbao also plays host to this evening’s Challenge Cup Final.

Gloucester are attempting to claim the trophy for the third time when they take on Cardiff Blues – who won it in 2010.

The game’s at 8.



CYCLING

Simon Yates is out in front by 16 seconds going into stage seven of the Giro d’Italia.

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche is 36th, Sam Bennett 122nd and Ryan Mullen 143rd.

It’s a 99 mile flat stage today.



FORMULA ONE

(First practice 1000, second at 1400)

Lewis Hamilton heads into the Spanish Grand Prix weekend with just a four-point advantage at the top of the F1 driver standings.

The Mercedes racer will be hoping to set the early pace during practice in Barcelona this morning.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel’s his nearest challenger.

RACING

Irish Racing Previews

CURRAGH

Friday, May 11

First Race: 1.20 (8 races)

The Curragh stages its first fixture of 2018 on Friday as the home of Irish racing, which is receiving a magnificent makeover at present, plays host to an eight-race card which commences at 1.20.

It is all all about stars of the future on Friday as five of the eight races are maidens and, unsurprising Aidan O’Brien has a whole host of promising youngsters in action.

The most valuable contest of the afternoon is the €25,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race (4.15) for three-year-olds. It has attracted a quality field of nine with recent Naas maiden winner Bobby Boy representing Ger Lyons and champion jockey Colin Keane.

The going at the Curragh on Friday is yielding to soft, soft in places.

KILBEGGAN

Friday, May 11

First Race: 5.35 (7 races)

There is jumping action at Kilbeggan on Friday evening with the first of seven races due off at 5.35.

The feature race of the evening is the Belvedere House, Gardens & Park Handicap Chase (8.15), which is worth €20,000 in prize-money,and Adrian Keatley has wasted little time in sending Monday’s Down Royal winner Drumconnor Lad back into action. He is ridden by Roger Loughran and is likely to be sent off favourite after his facile win earlier in the week.

The going at Kilbeggan is good to yielding, good in places.