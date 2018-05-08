SNOOKER

Mark Williams has won the World Snooker Championship for the third time after beating John Higgins in the final.

The Welshman withstood an incredible fightback from Scotland’s four-time champion to eventually win 18-16 in Sheffield.

He led 14-7 before Higgins dragged himself back into the match, only for Williams to close it out in the end.

The 43-year-old says it’s the highlight of his career





Soccer

Derry City are the first team into the semi-finals of the E-A Sports Cup.

Ronan Curtis scored a hat-trick in their 7-3 win over Shelbourne last night.

There’s three more quarter-final ties down for decision later.

Holders Dundalk host Bohemians, Sligo Rovers are up against Premier Division high-flyers Waterford and there’s an all First Division clash between Cobh Ramblers and Longford Town.

U-C-D are six-points clear at the summit of the S-S-E- Airtricity League First Division.

The students enjoyed an 8-nil win at Wexford.

Galway were held to a scoreless draw at Finn Harps.

Local soccer

Denny Division 1B

Listowel Celtic B beat Castlemaine Utd 1-nil

Schools soccer

36 schools amounting to 288 students from Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will descend on Mounthawk Park today with the aim of being crowned SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Soccer Munster Champions for 2018.

There are 6 schools representing the kingdom. Cahir National school, Kilgarvan Central School, Scoil Naomh Padráig Measc Caherleaheen, Faha NS, The Mon NS, and Holy Cross Mercy Killarney.

Following the conclusion of the six Cups, the winners will test themselves against the best in Ireland in the Aviva Stadium on May 30th.

Racing

Thirsk begins at 10 to 2 with the going good to firm

Brighton is underway at 2 with the going good-good to firm in places

Fakenham starts at 10 past 2 with the going good