CRICKET

Kerry won by 6 wickets at Limerick in the Munster Premier League.

Limerick were all out for 139 after 43 overs.

GREYHOUNDS

There were 2 Kerry winners at Clonmel last night.

5/2 shot Niamhs Big Mike took the 6th for Lisselton’s Paddy Purtill by 1 and a half lengths in 28.74.

Race 7 went to 6/4 favourite Pennylana Masara, for Lixnaw’s Niamh and Mary McKenna, by 2 lengths in 28.90.

SNOOKER

Two-time winner Mark Williams has a three frame advantage over John Higgins after two sessions of the World Championship final.

He’ll go into the last day of the decider 10-7 up against the four-time champion.

The best-of-35 final continues this afternoon.

GAELIC GAMES

Noel Plunkett was Leitrim’s hero last night as his late point gave them a 0-19 to 1-15 win after extra time over New York at Gaelic Park.

New York had looked set to register their first win in the Connacht Senior Championship when they went up three-points up in the second period of extra-time.

But a late fight back and Plunkett’s injury time winner sets up a semi-final against Roscommon for Leitrim.

(Clare v Limerick at 1745, Leinster u17 at 1400 except Dublin v Louth at 1500)

Neighbours Clare and Limerick clash at Cusack Park in the quarter-finals of the Munster under-21 Hurling Championship this evening.

It’s also the opening day of the Leinster under-17 Football Championship.

Dublin take on Louth, Laois host Longford, Kildare play Wexford, Wicklow are at home to Offaly, and there’s a derby between Westmeath and Meath.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Dublin are celebrating their maiden Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One title.

Sinead Aherne, Laura McGinley and Noelle Healy scored the goals in their 3-15 to 1-10 victory over Mayo at Parnell Park.

Tipperary made it back-to-back promotions, edging out Cavan by 0-21 to 3-11 in the Division Two decider.

St Brendan’s Park in Birr plays host to the Division Three and Four national league Finals this afternoon.

Louth and Wicklow go head to head in the Division Four decider at 2 with Meath taking on Wexford in the Division Three Final at 4.

GOLF

Australian Jason Day produced a solid final round to hold on for victory at the PGA Tour event in North Carolina.

He finished on 12-under-par, two shots ahead of the rest of the field.

England’s Paul Casey was the best placed European on 7-under.

Rory McIlroy finished 3-under.

SOCCER

It’s understood Arsenal want former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique or Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to become their new manager.

Arsene Wenger’s leaving at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

But both Allegri and Luis Enrique are thought to have concerns about the job because of the management structure at the club.

Former captain Mikel Arteta – who’s a coach at Manchester City – is also a contender.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s refusing to put a time frame on Cristiano Ronaldo’s ankle injury absence after the forward was substituted at half-time in last night’s El Clasico.

With the Champions League final against Liverpool three weeks away, Zidane insists it’s too early to speculate about the extent of the injury.

Ronaldo is set for a scan on the problem once the swelling goes down.

Chelsea boosted their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

They beat Liverpool 1-0 yesterday at Stamford Bridge thanks to an Olivier Giroud strike.

The Blues are now 2 points behind Spurs in 4th place, with Liverpool a point further ahead in 3rd.

(All three games at 1700)

Derry City host Shelbourne in the first of the E-A Sports Cup quarter-finals at the Brandywell this evening.

Leaders U-C-D go to struggling Wexford in the S-S-E Airtricity League First Division.

While fifth place Finn Harps host third place Galway.



CYCLING

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal stormed to gold in the Women’s B Tandem Road Race today in the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Ostend, Belgium. The reigning World Champions completed the 80km race almost two minutes ahead of next placed riders Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall of GB, with the Polish tandem taking bronze.

In the Men’s C4 80km Road Race Ronan Grimes stamped his intent on the world stage with his first major podium finish – winning a bronze medal in the sprint for gold. The Galway man was within striking distance of gold, which was won by Russia’s Sergei Pudov ahead of silver medallist David Calmon from the Netherlands.

It was a strong weekend for the Irish riders when the two male tandems of Peter Ryan with pilot Séan Hahessy and Damien Vereker with Dermot Radford finished sixth and eighth respectively.

This weekend development rider Chris Burns was impressive in the MC2 Road Race, finishing in the second group on the road, and thirteenth over the line at the finish. Seamus Wall was 22nd in the MH4 Road Race, and bad fortune saw Declan Slevin forced to retire from his MH3 64km Road Race.

RACING

There is some sensational Flat action at Naas today where the highlight of an eight-race card is the €130,000 Group 2 Coolmore Camelot Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes (3.55). The race was won by Minding and Found in the last two years and Aidan O’Brien once again has a very strong hand with last year’s Epsom Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher and Yucatan representing the champion trainer.

There is €80,000 worth of prize-money up for grabs in the Group 3 Coolmore Mastercraftsman Irish EBF Athasi Stakes (4.30) where the Dermot Weld-trained Yulong Gold Fairy takes on Lightning Quick from the Ger Lyons yard.

The eight-race extravaganza at Naas kicks off at 1.40 and the going is yielding.

There is jumping action at Down Royal where the most valuable contest on a seven-race card is the €20,000 Daily Mirror Chase (4.10). It has attracted a competitive field of 11 with the Henry De Bromhead-trained Tisamystery likely to head the market.

Former top-class hurdler Peace News makes his chasing debut for De Bromhead in the Daily Mirror Beginners Chase (3.35) with champion jockey Davy Russell in the saddle.

The first of seven races at Down Royal is due off at 1.50 and the going is good, yielding in places.