SOCCER

West Brom remain in with a very slim chance of a remarkable escape from Premier League relegation – but Stoke are down.

Albion beat Tottenham 1-nil but were heading for the Championship until Southampton conceded a late equaliser in a 1-all draw at Everton.

The south coast side still moved out of the bottom three – with Swansea replacing them there, having lost 1-nil at Bournemouth.

Those two sides play each other on Tuesday.

There are 3 games in The Premier League today.

The early kick off is at the Etihad where champions Man City host a Huddersfield side who are now just 2 points off the drop zone.

At 4:30 Liverpool are undefeated in their last 6 matches and they make the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The Emirates will be full of emotion as Arsene Wenger takes charge of Arsenal for the final time at home.

They host Burnley who lie 3 points and just one spot below them in the Premier League table.

Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Manchester United say the operation on their legendary manager went “very well” but that he needs a period of intensive care.

Wigan have secured the title on the final day of League One’s regular season.

They’d already been promoted, but won the trophy with a 1-nil victory at Doncaster.

Blackburn had also made sure of a place in the Championship – they beat Oxford 2-1.

Rochdale avoided relegation with a 1-nil victory over Charlton – who still earned a play-off spot.

Oldham are the final team to be sent down to the fourth tier, following a 2-all draw at Northampton.

GAELIC GAMES

The Connacht Senior Football Championship gets underway this afternoon

At 3:30 London host Sligo in Ruislip

While New York welcome Leitrim to Gaelic Park at 7.15 Irish time

SNOOKER

(Afternoon session starts 1400; evening 1900)

Four-time champion John Higgins will face two-time winner Mark Williams in the final of the World Snooker Championship.

Williams made it through to the decider at the Crucible last night by beating Barry Hawkins 17-15.

Earlier in the day, Higgins earned a 17-13 victory over Kyren Wilson.

The final starts this afternoon and finishes tomorrow night.

BOXING

Britain’s David Haye isn’t sure if he’ll retire from boxing after a second defeat to Tony Bellew.

The former two-weight champion was stopped in the fifth round of their rematch in London.

Haye also lost to the ex-WBC cruiserweight belt-holder 14 months ago.