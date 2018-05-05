RUGBY

Simon Zebo will be aiming to help Munster progress through to the semi finals of the PRO-14, in his final home game at Thomand Park today.

Zebo starts at full-back for the visit of Edinburgh.

The winners will face Leinster at the RDS on May 19th.

Kick off is at 3:15.

Todays other quarter final pits Scarlets against Cheetahs.

GAELIC GAMES

The Joe McDonagh Cup kicks off this afternooon with 2 games down for decision.

Páirc Tailteann hosts the meeting of Meath and Antrim from 3.

At the same time, Laois play Westmeath in a midlands derby.

SOCCER

In the Premier League, Stoke’s fight for top flight survival continues this lunchtime against Crystal Palace.

The Potters start the day second from bottom and 3 points from safety.

At 3, West Brom host Spurs at the Hawthornes knowing anything but a win would condemn them to relegation.

Swansea will aim to further distance themselves from the bottom 3 when they go to Bournemouth.

Leicester welcome West Ham to the King Power Stadium, while Watford face Newcastle.

The evening game takes place at Goodison Park, where Everton play host to struggling Southampton.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division,

Cork City will look to return to the top of the table this afternoon when they welcome Limerick to Turners Cross.

At 745,

There’s a meeting of 7th and 8th as Sligo Rovers welcome Bohemians to The Showgrounds.

In the First Division,

Cobh Ramblers and Longrod Town face off at St.Colman’s Park.

Waterford defeated Dundalk last evening to claim a share of top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Izzy Akinade’s two first-half goals helped them to secure a 2-1 victory.

Elsewhere, St Patrick’s Athletic enjoyed a 2 – 0 win over rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers finished the game with 10 men after Joey O’Brien was sent off in the 40th minute for a late tackle on Ryan Brennan.

And, Bray Wanderers claimed just their second league win of the season – beating Derry City 2-1 at home.

In the First Division,

Athlone Town fell to a 3 – 0 loss to Galway United

League leaders UCD and Shelbourne finished 1-1

Finn Harp sdefeated Drogheda United 2-1

And Cabinteely beat Wexford 1 – 0 .

In the Premier League,

Brighton have all-but ensured they’ll avoid relegation after beating second-placed Manchester United.

They held on for a 1-nil win – to move eight points clear of the bottom three.

France boss Didier Deschamps says Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny (pron: kos-see-el-nee) will miss this summer’s World Cup in Russia with a suspected ruptured Achilles.

The defender was injured in the early stages of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Deschamps also says Koscielny planned to retire from France duty after this summer’s tournament, which means his international career’s more than likely over.

SNOOKER

The finalists of this years World Championship will be decided today.

Barry Hawkins takes a 9-7 lead into his morning session against Mark Williams.

That kicks off at 10am.

John Higgins holds a narrow lead into the deciding session of hissemi-final with Kyren Wilson.

The four-time champion leads by 13 frames to 11.

GOLF

England’s Paul Casey is two shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the latest PGA Tour event in North Carolina.

American Peter Malnati leads the field.

Rory McIlroy’s round of 76 left him 2-over.

CYCLING

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won silver in the 27km Time Trial in the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Belgium.

The duo are the reigning Paralympic and World Champions in this event, and add this silver to the bronze Individual Pursuit medal they won in the Para-cycling Track World Championships earlier this year.



RACING

Cork stage an eight-race Flat card on Saturday afternoon where the first goes to post at 1.30pm.

The featured €20,000 Cork Racecourse Rated Race (4.15) has attracted a field of four including runaway course and distance debut winner Bandua from the in-form Dermot Weld stable.

The Calumet Farm-owned grey colt came home over nine lengths clear under Declan McDonogh and the partnership should encounter similar underfoot conditions here.

Moone trainer Jessica Harrington enjoyed a notable midweek success at Ascot with Torcedor ridden by Colm O’Donoghue and the pair are represented with stable companion Whirling Dervish making his seasonal debut. He also made a favourable impression when relishing testing ground with a six length maiden win at Tipperary last October and cannot be ruled out of the equation.

John Murphy’s twice-raced maiden Marlborough Sounds and the 69-rated Dawn Hoofer, who reached the frame in four of her five starts for Jim Bolger, completes the quartet.

The going on the Flat track at Cork is heavy.

Jumping action dominates proceedings at Wexford on Saturday where the first of seven races is due off at 2.25pm.

The Coast Hotels & Resorts Rated Hurdle (3.00) is the featured event with nine runners declared headed by the Bowe family-owned and trained Jaime Sommers, the mount of 7lb claimer Cathal Landers.

Bottom-weight Park Paddocks has won his last two races including a Punchestown Festival handicap for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy and despite been raised 8lbs for his most recent victory will be fancied by many to complete the hat-trick.

Paul Nolan’s Monotype has four career wins to his credit under both codes including a Navan victory on his penultimate start under Bryan Cooper who takes the mount again.

The going at Wexford is soft, heavy in places.