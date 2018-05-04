Arsene Wenger won’t round off his 22 years as manager of Arsenal with a trophy.

They’ve been knocked out of the Europa League semi-finals after an agonising 1-nil defeat away to Atletico Madrid.

It means a 2-1 aggregate loss.

As a result, Arsenal can no longer qualify to play Champions League football next season.

Wenger, says it’s not how he wanted things to end…

Atletico will face French side Marseille in the final in Lyon later this month.

They were forced to extra time by hosts Salzburg in last night’s second leg.

But an extra time strike from Rolando, off a corner that shouldn’t have been awarded, gave Marseille a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Laurent Koscielny looks set to miss the World Cup.

The France international defender suffered a suspected torn Achilles tendon early in Arsenal’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Tonight,

Manchester United can all-but guarantee second place in the Premier League by winning at Brighton.

Their opponents know victory would effectively ensure they avoid relegation in their first season in the division.

SNOOKER

John Higgins will look to take another step closer to a seventh World Championship final today.

He’ll resume 5-3 up on Kyren Wilson at the Crucible this morning.

Barry Hawkins holds the exact same advantage over Mark Williams after last night’s session in Sheffield.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s a shot off the lead after the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

He shot a 3-under par opening round of 68 at Quail Hollow.

Graeme McDowell’s level-par into day two with Shane Lowry and Seamus Power both three-over.

CYCLING

The first Grand Tour of the year gets underway in unusual surroundings today.

Stage one of this year’s Giro d’Italia is a 9-point-7 kilometre time trial around Jerusalem.

There’s plenty of Irish involvement in this year’s Giro, with Nicolas Roche riding for B-M-C and Sam Bennett going for Bora-Hansgrohe.

RACING

Jockey Nina Carberry says it feels like the right time to retire.

The Meath rider announced her decision after piloting Josies Orders to victory in the Dooley Insurances Cross Country Chase at Punchestown last week.

Carberry enjoyed seven wins at Cheltenham during her career and was on board the 2011 Irish Grand National winner Organisedconfusion.

While she was able to get through the winter season, she says this part of the year didn’t suit her.

Lingfield is off at 10 to 1 with the going standard

Chepstow is heavy-soft in places at 2

Musselburgh is underway at 10 past 2 with the going good-good to firm in places.

Today’s home-card is in Mallow

The action in Cork Racecourse starts at 4.45 with the going heavy at the moment.

Greyhound racing

Kerry owned Coolavanny Chloe won the last race in Shelbourne Park last night.

The Noel Browne entry won at 5/4 on favourite.