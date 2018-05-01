Soccer

Tottenham last night moved another step closer to finishing in the Premier League’s top four – with a 2-0 win at home to Watford.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane scored the goals at Wembley – to move them five points clear of nearest-rivals Chelsea.

Watford stay six points above the relegation zone.

Dundalk are the joint leaders of the SSE Airticity Premier Division this morning. They beat St. Patricks Athletic 5-0 to equal Cork City’s points total of 31 after 14 games.

RUGBY

Connacht look set to part way with their head-coach Kieran Keane after just one season of his three-year contract.

The New Zealander watched his side register a record 47-10 win over Champions Cup winners Leinster at the weekend but they endured a frustrating season.

Snooker

Antrim’s Mark Allen continues his bid to become World Snooker champion this morning.

He’ll take on Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals at the Crucible.

Athletics

The annual Kerry Schools Track & Field Championships 2018 takes place today.

An Riocht Athletic Track in Castleisland will host yet again with the first event commencing at 11a.m.

Kerry Colleges Track &Field medals will be awarded to first 3 in each event. Perpetual Shields will be awarded to the Best Boys School and Best Girls School.

Racing

Today’s Homecard is from Ballinrobe

Galway-based trainer Steve Mahon has seven runners on the card including “Usa” in the feature “Breaffy House Resort Handicap Chase” at 7.35.

The “Mayo Day Maiden Hurdle” gets things underway at 5.35, the ground at Ballinrobe is currently described as soft to heavy.

Cross channel,

Nottingham gets underway at 2 with the going soft

Yartmouth starts at 10 past 2 with the going good to soft-soft in places

Brighton begins at 20 past 2 with the going good to soft-good in places