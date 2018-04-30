RUGBY

Racing 92 have been dealt a huge blow ahead of next month’s Champions Cup Final against Leinster.

It’s been confirmed that their captain Maxime Machenaud will miss the Bilbao decider after suffering knee ligament damage in their weekend win over Bordeaux.

The scrum-half, who was key in their semi-final victory against Munster, will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Ulster say they’ve appointed their next head-coach – but can’t reveal his name for another few weeks.

Head of operations Bryn Cunningham has revealed that it’s their ‘number one candidate’ and that the deal has been agreed and signed off on with the I-R-F-U.

He added they can’t announce the identity of the coach as it would be ‘disrespectful’ to ‘where the coach is coming from’.

England’s George Kruis will miss their summer tour of South Africa because of injury.

The Saracens lock will have ankle surgery at the end of the club season.

He joins a growing injury list for England head coach Eddie Jones, with captain Dylan Hartley, Jonathan Joseph, Courtney Lawes, Nathan Hughes and Anthony Watson all unavailable for the three-match series.

MOTORSPORT

The Cork-Kerry pairing of Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin got the defence of their British Rally Championship titles off to a good start by finishing a close third in the Pirelli International Rally, on their debut drive in a Hyundai i20.

After 80 miles of stages in the daunting Kielder Forest complex in the North of England, they were 22 seconds behind winners Matt Edwards and Darren Garrod, and just 1.3 seconds down on runners up Rhys Yates and Elliott Edmonson

Cronin, with four British titles already, is bidding to equal the all-time record of the legendary Jimmy McRae, who topped the points table five times in his long career.

At home, Derek Deane beat his brother Mervyn into second place in the opening round of the National Loose Surface Autocross Championship at Scramoge, with Matt Shinnors the best of the saloon drivers.

Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Jordan Dempsey begins his American Odyssey and International Racing Debut in the United States Formula 4 Championship this weekend. (

Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle were 7th on WRC Rally Argentina, an event won by Ott Tänak.

SOCCER

(Spurs v Wat starts 2000)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says they showed their class as a club, by giving Arsene Wenger a gift before their Premier League game with Arsenal.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson presented it at Old Trafford to celebrate Wenger’s spell in north London.

He’ll leave next month after 22 years in charge.

Mourinho’s side won the match 2-1 and he says it was a proud day to be part of Manchester United http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mourinho-5.mp3

United’s victory ensures they’ll finish in the top-four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Champions Manchester City passed the 100 goal mark in a convincing 4-1 victory over struggling West Ham at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side remain just three points clear of the relegation zone with as many games left.

Tottenham can strengthen their position in fourth place by beating Watford at Wembley tonight.

Celtic are on the brink of a second consecutive domestic treble after thumping Rangers to seal the Scottish Premiership title.

A 5-nil win over their Old Firm rivals at Parkhead ensured they were crowned champions for the seventh season in a row.

Brendan Rodgers’ side meet Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final next month – and have already retained the League Cup.

Rangers stay third – three points behind second placed Aberdeen.

Barcelona have won the Spanish title and remain on course to go the entire La Liga season unbeaten.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory at Deportivo La Coruna to ensure they’ll be champions in Ernesto Valverde’s first campaign in charge.

There are just four games left for Barca to try and survive an entire top-flight season without defeat.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has signed a new long-term contract with the Champions League semi-finalists.

He’s scored 27 goals in 50 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

The Brazilian joined from German club Hoffenheim in 2015.

Celtic captain Scott Brown’s been named the Professional Footballers’ Association Scotland Player of the Year.

The midfielder last won the award in 2009 and is only the second player – after Henrik Larsson – to win it twice.

He beat team-mate James Forrest, Hibernian’s John McGinn and Kilmarnock’s Kris Boyd to the trophy.

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney won the young player prize.

St Mirren’s Jack Ross was named Manager of the Year after guiding the club to the Championship title.

Dundalk will be without defender Sean Gannon for up to six weeks.

The 26-year-old suffered two broken ribs in the Lilywhites’ 1-nil loss to Cork City on Friday night.

BOXING

Katie Taylor will have the chance to win a third world women’s lightweight title in July.

Having already secured the W-B-A and I-B-F belts, Taylor will face Brazil’s Rose Volante for the W-B-O crown in her next fight.

Taylor’s manager Brian Peters says a venue has not yet been confirmed for the bout but it’s likely to take place in England.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is moving closer to the top-50 of golf’s world rankings.

The Greystones player is set to rise to 64th in the world on the back of his seventh place finish at the Volvo China Open.

It’s Dunne’s fourth top-10 in his last five starts

American duo Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the P-G-A Tour overnight.

They finished up on 22-under, one clear of the field.

Semaus Power and David Hearn secured a top-10 finish at 16-under.

Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter were three shots further back with Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry finishing up 11-under.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary have received a fitness boost ahead of their Munster Senior Hurling Championship campaign.

Star forward Seamus Callanan got his first game time of 2018 at the weekend when he lined out for his club Drom and Inch.

The three-time All-Star had missed the Premier’s entire League campaign with a back injury.

Cork have retained their Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division Two title.

The Rebelettes held on for a 8-points to 1-4 win over Westmeath in Freshford.

SNOOKER

(Afternoon session starts 1300; evening 1900)

China’s Ding Junhui needs to win just one frame against Scotland’s Anthony McGill, when their second-round match resumes at the World Snooker Championship this afternoon.

The world number three’s 12-4 ahead.

English duo Judd Trump and Ricky Walden will pick up at eight-frames-all.

Four-time winner John Higgins has a day off after thrashing Jack Lisowski 13-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Wales’ two-time champion Mark Williams will resume his match tonight, 10-6 up on Robert Milkins.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has now won 55 tennis titles on clay after lifting the Barcelona Open trophy for an 11th time.

The world number one beat Greek 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas (pron: tit-see-PASS) in straight sets in the final.

RACING

The new National Hunt season in Ireland kicks off at Kilbeggan at Monday evening where the first of seven races is due off at 5pm.

The most valuable contest of the evening is the www.kilbegganraces.com Handicap Chase (7.30), worth €16,000 in prize-money, and Noel Meade and Sean Flanagan will fancy their chances of landing the spoils with Glenwood Forever.

Recently crowned champion conditional Donie McInerney has two good rides on the card for trainer Charles Byrnes and the talented young rider will fancy his chances of glory on Wexford bumper winner Thosedaysareover in the opening Follow Kilbeggan On Facebook Maiden Hurdle (5.00).

The going at Kilbeggan ahead of Monday evening’s fixture is soft to heavy.