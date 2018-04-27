Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s was left frustrated after his side failed to take control of their Europa League semi-final with Atletico Madrid.

They dominated the first leg but drew 1-all – having conceded a late away goal.

Atletico had a player sent off after just 10 minutes – and boss Diego Simeone followed for his protests.

The Spanish side haven’t conceded at home since January.

In the other semi-final, Marseille will take a 2-nil lead to Austria next week following their win over Salzburg.

Mullins leads the race to be crowned as Champion trainer for the 12th time at Punchestown.

Racing

Heading into Day 1 at the festival it was Gordon Elliot who had a lead on Mullins of €800,000, but Mullins has managed to turn the table over the past 3 days and now sits ahead of Elliot by €400,000.

Today will be an important day of racing as Dave Keena reports…

The going at Punchestown is Yielding to Soft with the first off at 3.40

Cross channel,

Beverley is good good to soft in places and starts at half 1

Warwick begins 10 minutes later with the going good to soft

GOLF

The team of Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are three shots off the lead at nine-under par after the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter will resume today from seven-under while Seamus Power and David Hearn are six-under into day two.

Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover and Xinjun Zhang and Zecheng Dou share the lead at 12-under.

Badminton

Teenager Nhat Nguyen has set up a last 16 match at the European Championships after beating the 2015 European Gold Medallist Pablo Abian of Spain.

Nhat came through the pressure of the of the Spanish fans to beat Abian 21-9 21-18.

Nguyen will play his last 16 match later today against Nick Transman of the Netherlands. That match will be between 4:30 and 6pm today.