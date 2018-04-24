Soccer

Liverpool face their biggest European match in a decade tonight.

The Reds welcome Roma to Anfield for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

It’s Liverpool’s first time reaching this stage of the competition since 2008, while Roma haven’t experienced a European semi-final of any kind since 1991.

Manager Jurgen Klopp wants his team to make the most of their opportunity.

Kick off at Anfield is at 7.45.

Everton have climbed to eighth in the Premier League table following a 1-nil win over Newcastle last night.

Theo Walcott scored his first goal since January to hand the Toffees their first win in four games, and end the Magpies four game winning streak.

In Irish soccer,

Waterford will play Sligo Rovers in the quarter finals of the E-A Sports Cup.

They knocked Cork City out of the tournament last night, winning 5-3 on penalties.

RACING

The Punchestown Festival gets underway this afternoon, with the battle for the Irish jumps trainers’ championship the main focus.

Gordon Elliott is on course to win the title for the very first time, but 11 time champion Willie Mullins is hot on his heels.

Mullins saddles the formidable trio of ‘Douvan’, ‘Min’ and ‘Un De Sceaux’ in the day’s feature the BoyleSports Champion Chase.

There are two other Grade One races down for decision today, the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle and Growise Champion Novice Chase.

Mullins admits he is facing an uphill battle to reel Elliott in.

The first off is at 3.40 today with the going yielding…

Cross channel

Exeter starts at 1.40 with the going soft-good to soft in places

Yartmouth begins at 10 to 2 with the going good to firm-good in places

Ludlow gets underway at 2 with the going good-good to firm in places

SNOOKER

Stuart Bingham will aim to avoid becoming the fourth former world champion to exit at the first round stage today.

The 2015 Crucible winner takes on world number 30, Jack Lisowski this morning.

On the other table, Ding Junhui will resume 6-3 up on Xiao Guodong.

Yesterday, 2005 champion Shaun Murphy lost in the 19th frame to Jamie Jones.

Resuming this afternoon, Ricky Walden is 6-3 up on Luca Brecel.