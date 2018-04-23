RUGBY

Munster coach Johann van Graan has vowed his team will bounce back from their Champions Cup semi final defeat.

Racing 92 dashed the hopes of All-Ireland Final with a 27-22 victory in Bordeaux yesterday.

The French side held on for victory after a stunning first half performance.

They built a 24 point lead by scoring three tries inside the opening 22 minutes.

Van Graan felt Munster came close to another remarkable come back

Donnacha Ryan admits that he has mixed emotions about Racing’s semi final victory over Munster.

The Tipperary lock left the Province to join the Pairs club last summer.

Ryan thinks Racing face an uphill battle to get the better of Leinster in the final



SOCCER

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s been named the PFA Player of the Year.

The Egyptian’s scored 31 Premier League goals – and 41 in total – since joining the club from Roma in the summer.

Leroy Sane won the best young player award.

Chelsea and Manchester United will contest this year’s F-A Cup Final.

The Blues beat Southampton 2-nil at Wembley yesterday to reach the decider for the second year running.

Chelsea finished runners up last year loosing the final 2-1 to Arsenal.

It will be another head to head between Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

The pair were locked in a verbal spat earlier in the season, but Conte says that is in the past

Manchester City turned on the style as they thrashed Swansea 5-nil in their first game since being confirmed as Premier League champions.

They’ve now scored 98 goals in 34 top-flight games this season.



Newcastle United could leapfrog Everton into ninth position in the Premier League table tonight.

The Magpies face the Toffees Goodison Park at 8.00.

There’s two rescheduled second round ties taking place in the EA Sports Cup.

Shelbourne host fellow First Division side Drogehda United at Tolka Park.

At the RSC – Waterford take on Cork City.

The sides last met in the Premier Division – a match in which both managers and two players from each team were sent off.

Those games kick-off at 7:45.



GOLF

Scotland’s Marc Laird just missed out on a top-10 finish at the latest event on the US PGA Tour.

In a Texas Open dominated by home players, his final round of 72 saw him tie for 11th place on 9-under par.

American Andrew Landry won with 17-under.



SNOOKER

The World Championship resumes in Sheffield this morning.

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen has a 6-3 lead heading into the second session of his first round match against Liam Highfield.

2013 finalist Barry Hawkins meets Stuart Carrington.



MOTORSPORT

For the second time in a fortnight, defending champion Derek Tohill was the driver to beat in round two of the Parts for Cars National Rallycross Championship at Mondello Park. He won both the Supercar Final and the main race of the day, the Super Final, with his main rival, Noel Greene, taking runner up position each time.

In the Super Final, Greene got a better start than Tohill and led the race for the opening lap, but the double title holder then squeezed his way in front and pulled away to another comfortable win. Peter McGarry narrowly beat Lloyd Spendlove in the Modified Final, with Ciaran Murphy taking the Production race ahead of Derek Lenehan, who climbed through the field from the back of the grid.

In a thrilling finish, Donagh Kelly snatched a late victory in the Monaghan Four Seasons Hotel Stages Rally, taking the lead from local hero Sam Moffett on the final stage to win by just two seconds after nine stages. Donegalman Kelly was fourteen seconds behind Moffett on the opening stage, but gradually reduced the deficit to come out on top in a duel of champions.

There is racing today at Navan, with the first off at 4.25.