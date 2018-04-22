RUGBY

Munster will be looking to make it an all-Irish Champions Cup final this afternoon.

The Reds take on Racing 92 in Bordeaux in their semi final.

Keith Earls returns from injury to make his 150th appearance for Munster, with Simon Zebo on the bench.

Kick off is at 3.15pm.

Leinster reached their first European Cup Final since 2012 yesterday, with a 38-16 win over Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster have boosted their playoff chances in the PRO-14 with a bonus-point 36-15 victory over Glasgow.

SOCCER

Chelsea and Southampton will battle it out for a place in the FA Cup Final this afternoon.

The winner will meet Manchester United in the decider.

Kick off at Wembley is at 3pm.

United have secured their place in the final of the FA Cup after coming from behind to beat Tottenham at Wembley.

Ander Herrera’s second-half strike earned them a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Arsene Wenger begins his long goodbye this afternoon.

The Arsenal boss announced this week that he will step down at the end of the season.

Today, his charges welcome West Ham to the Emirates in on of the day’s early games.

The Hammers need a win as they look to secure their place in the Premier League for next season.

Fellow relegation strugglers Stoke desperately need a win, in their bid to avoid the drop.

They host Burnley today, with both games kicking off at 1.30pm.

The late game sees newly-crowned Champions Manchester City take on relegation-threatened Swansea at the Etihad from 4.30pm.

CAMOGIE

The National Camogie Division Two semi finals take place today.

Westmeath take on Dublin in Clane, while Cork meet Kilkenny at Walsh Park.

Both games throw in at 2pm.

LADIES FOOTBALL

It’s also semi-final day in the National Ladies Football League.

In the top-flight, All-Ireland champions Dublin take on Galway while holders Cork face Mayo.

Tipperary go up against Armagh in the Division Two semis while Waterford play Cavan.

GAA

The inaugural winners of the AIB GAA Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year Awards are Liam Silke and Seán Moran.

The duo were announced on Saturday night at an AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards banquet at Croke Park which honoured a team selected from outstanding club championship player performances in both codes.

Corofin’s Liam Silke was selected at corner back on the football team and claimed the Footballer of the Year award in recognition of his massive contribution to the Galway champions in their march to AIB GAA club championship glory.

Cuala’s Seán Moran had been picked at centre back on the hurling team and was honoured with the overall award in recognition of his immense leadership role in Cuala’s impressive defence of the AIB GAA All-Ireland club title.

SNOOKER

Defending champion Mark Selby is out of the World Snooker Championship in the first round.

He lost 10-4 against Joe Perry at the Crucible.

RACING

There’s racing in Navan today, with the first going to post at 2.10pm.