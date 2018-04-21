RUGBY

(Leinster v Scarlets at 1530, Ulster v Glasgow 1805)

Leinster have the chance to book their place in their first Champions Cup Final in six seasons today.

Leo Cullen’s side take on last year’s PRO-12 champions Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium at half-three.

Lions centre Robbie Henshaw is back in the Leinster midfield while Irish lock Tadhg Beirne starts in the Scarlets’ second-row.

Ulster need a win against Conference A leaders Glasgow in Belfast this evening to keep their hopes of reaching the Guinness PRO-14 playoffs alive.

Johnno Gibbes has made just one change from last week’s win over the Ospreys, with Luke Marshall coming into midfield.

Iain Henderson skippers the side while Ireland captain Rory Best is among the replacements.

(Car v Sec starts 1300)

Gloucester will find out their Challenge Cup final opponents later.

Last year’s runners-up progressed with a 33-12 victory at home to Premiership rivals Newcastle.

Cardiff Blues will try to join them in the final later – when they take on French side Pau

SOCCER

(Spurs v United at 1715)

Tottenham aim to end of run of seven successive F-A Cup semi-final defeats when they face Manchester United at Wembley this evening,

United striker Romelu Lukaku, who has scored in each round this season, is expected to be recalled after being rested in their midweek league win at Bournemouth.

(WBA v Liverpool at 1230, Watford v Palace at 1500)

Liverpool can move within one point of second place Manchester United if they win at basement side West Brom in today’s lunchtime game in the Premier League.

If Reds striker Mo Salah scores, he’ll equal Luis Suarez’s club record 31 Premier League goals in a single season.

Crystal Palace kick off their game at Watford this afternoon five points above the drop zone.

Watford are in poor form, having picked up just one point from their last five games.

Wolves can clinch the Championship title later.

The already-promoted leaders are at strugglers Bolton, needing just one point from their remaining three games.

(Celtic v Hibernian at 1230)

Victory for Celtic at Hibernian this lunchtime would secure a seventh successive Scottish Premiership title for the Hoops.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are very much in contention for back-to-back domestic trebles, having reached the Scottish Cup Final last weekend.

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira believes he doesn’t have enough managerial experience to replace Arsene Wenger.

He’s one of the favourites to succeed the current boss, who’s announced he’ll step down at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

Vieira’s currently in his first head coaching job at New York City.

He says he’s “flattered” to be linked with the role – but that he’s happy at the MLS franchise.

(Longford v UCD at 1930, others 1945)

Defending champion Cork City have joined Dundalk at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Leesiders won 2-nil at Bohemians last night while Derry fought back twice to earn a 2-all draw at leaders into the night Dundalk.

Cork boss John Caulfield says they’ve responded well to their loss to Waterford earlier this month

Waterford are up to third after a 3-nil victory over Bray while Limerick scored a late equaliser to get a 1-all draw at Shamrock Rovers.

This evening, Sligo Rovers host St Pat’s.

In the First Division – U-C-D can open a three-point lead at the top if they win at Longford while third place Drogheda go to Cobh.

GOLF

Spain’s Alvaro Quiros takes a one-shot lead at seven-under par into today’s third round at the Hassan Trophy.

There’s no Irish involvement at the tournament this weekend after Paul Dunne, Michael Hoey and Gavin Moyinhan missed the cut.

Scotland’s Martin Laird produced a brilliant second round to put himself in contention to win the Texas Open.

He shot 65 to move up to 6-under-par, three shots behind the joint American leaders Zach Johnson and Ryan Moore.

Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell is 1-under.

SNOOKER

(Selby v Perry from 1000, Allen v Highfield from 1430)

It’s the opening day of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.

Defending champion Mark Selby goes up against Joe Perry this morning.

Antrim’s Mark Allen gets his campaign underway this afternoon against Liam Highfield.

BOXING

(Fight no earlier than 2100)

Carl Frampton looks to put himself back into featherweight world title contention with a win over former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in Belfast this evening.

The victor will become the interim W-B-O champion and will be first in line to face Oscar Valdez.

Frampton is also looking to take on the winner of the I-B-F title clash between Lee Selby and Josh Warrington.

RACING

Trainer Paul Nicholls will attempt to win a Scottish Grand National hat-trick with Vicente, who has been successful in the last two renewals.

The final two recognised trials for next month’s 2000 Guineas head the weekend flat racing programme cross channel.

Newbury hosts the Greenham Stakes for colts and the Fred Darling Stakes for fillies at the end of a week when a number of horses emerged from races on both sides of the Irish Sea with their classic hopes seemingly enhanced.

Oisin Murphy was on board Roaring Lion, who failed to justify favouritism in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday and rides Raid in the Greenham Stakes on Saturday also for his retainers, Qatar Racing.

Murphy's been speaking with Mike Vince about the classic trials, the problems the weather has given to the start of the season, and his own hopes for 2018

Here at home, there’s a seven race card at Limerick from ten-to-two.